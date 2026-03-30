I have spent the past few days at the hospital with Mom.

I am a very underslept philosopher right now.

Love is our life. And God, love is powerful.

It is miraculous how much difference kindness makes.

When she was younger, my Mom was a doctor. She was kind to her patients, she treated them well. She went out of her way to help.

It is only fair that the Spirit is covering her with love.

While we were waiting, I heard a few Elders voicing their invisible tragedies into the air, Jesus, it was hard to hear even though I already had plenty to focus on. I volunteered to translate for one of them because it was impossible to hear an Elder in need and stay silent.

Kindness is fair.

I put my gratitude into my prayer.

I put my love.

Kindness is fair.