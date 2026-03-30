Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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Fred Carpenter's avatar
Fred Carpenter
7d

Love ( not lies) will save humanity. Warm wishes for you & your mom from South Dakota. I talked of Elder Zosima's counsel yesterday, the character in Brothers Karamazov, on active love & "the cure to disbelief lies in loving others."

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1 reply by Tessa Lena
Ann Tomoko Rosen's avatar
Ann Tomoko Rosen
7d

Sending love and healing to both of you. I’ve been spending time with my Dad as well, rapidly deteriorating with dementia. Love, and music, are what brings light to his eyes.

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1 reply by Tessa Lena
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