OMG. I was working on several thoughtful, serious articles, and then this came up. I am just leaving it here so that you can laugh as loudly as I am laughing now. We all need to laugh! Oh, and I am not saying that AI should be teaching people how to harm themselves. Of course it shouldn’t. (And neither should gov officials, doctors, journalists, artists, and so on). What I am saying is that art is power.

In an experiment designed to test the efficacy of guardrails put on artificial intelligence models, the researchers wrote 20 poems in Italian and English that all ended with an explicit request to produce harmful content. […] They found that the poetry’s lack of predictability was enough to get the AI models to respond to harmful requests they had been trained to avoid – a process know as “jailbreaking”. They tested these 20 poems on 25 AI models, also known as Large Language Models (LLMs), across nine companies: Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, Deepseek, Qwen, Mistral AI, Meta, xAI and Moonshot AI. The result: the models responded to 62% of the poetic prompts with harmful content, circumventing their training. Some models fared better than others. OpenAI’s GPT-5 nano, for instance, didn’t respond with harmful or unsafe content to any of the poems. Google’s Gemini 2.5 pro, on the other hand, responded to 100% of the poems with harmful content.

