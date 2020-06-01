Not Feeding Zombies During Pandemic: Politics Got Nothing to Do With It
I am voicing a very strong objection to politicizing our intimate reactions to the pandemic.
With gratitude to all my good ancestors,
Please guide me and please help me do this right.
We are all dealing with an existential crisis, and adding partisan agitation to this—on any side—is neither humane nor helpful.
First, let me point at the elephant in the ro…