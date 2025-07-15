Tessa Fights Robots

Frontera Lupita
Jul 15Edited

I love this post. I forwarded it to a ‘’friend who I was in a long distance relationship with for the past year.

We are recently “broken up” because he became consumed with the Lefty, progressive MSM talking points and wouldn’t stop talking about what a terrible person DJT was, that he’s the “worst president ever” and on and on.

When we met over a year ago I knew where he was at and I specifically requested that we not talk about DJT or “politics”. We had a lot of things “going for us” but politics was not one of them. And for the most part we did ok in that area. When we were together he only watched sports and didn’t watch “the news”. We went on a number of nice trips around California (where we both live) and enjoyed each other’s company.

But in June he went to visit his younger brother in NC, and for ten days straight all they did was watch “the news” (MSM/CNN/MSNBC) and the occasional basketball or baseball game. He came back and his attitude and thinking were so f**ked up, verging on obsessive/compulsive thinking and a serious “case” of TDS! That’s all he could talk about was how “messed up our country was because of DJT”, and “what about all poor people and migrants who are loosing their healthcare and food stamps”, yada, yada, yada.

I finally had to speak up and say I didn’t agree with any of what he was saying, that the source of his so called “news and information” was just propaganda and lies. That was the final blow. He couldn’t take it nor could I.

I’m choosing to be in a place more in line with what your Substack speaks about. To rise above all the Sturm and Drang that bombards us on a daily basis, onto a higher timeline of love for myself and others.

DanB1973
Jul 15

We used to buy royal-size newspapers every day. Then, the winds of change brought colour magazines, from thin ones to bulk delivery of tons of useless photos and irrelevant texts. Then came the age of early internet, and 24/7 reading of news from around the world as if in real time. When the technology matured, a few brilliant minds decided to take the whole world hostage and they launched social media.

This was the last major change in the delivery of information to our minds. Since that time, everything is only a modification of earlier variants of social media. Original social media multiplied into dozens of clones, including platforms like Substack. We gave up learning from media in favour of commenting or discussing, as if a) we knew something, anything, or b) we were so important, or c) it mattered. At least, we feel busy, and busy is good, because busy gives us the reinforcement of the illusion that we are important and other people care about what we say or write or post.

The introduction of bots to the Earth humanscape was a huge qualitative change, though. Now we don’t even care whether what we read, listen or watch has any roots in real life.

The new giga-factory planned by the social media frontman will probably be dedicated in 100% to produce fake content and fake interactions with fake personalities on fake websites. And most of us will nourish our minds with this pulp of irrelevant letters, sounds and images. The 21st century, the age when the mind is becoming extinct.

