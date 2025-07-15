Photo by israel gutierrez on Unsplash

Let me explain, first, the surface level of where I come from when it comes to processing the “news.”

Here is the surface level: I was born in the USSR. When the USSR fell apart, there were a few years when the entire country worth of regular people BELIEVED, with our full hearts, that the new times had come. We believed that out new politicians were honest, like AMERICAN ones.

Every day, at a designated hour, every family in the country seemingly rushed to watch “debates” on national television—and with zest! We were really into it: cheering, discussing, taking sides, thinking it was for real.

Oh, my dear sweet child. How naive we were…

What we were hearing was the sound of our great reset, aka transnational corporations re-slicing the market—while telling us, tired peasants, sweet fairy tales.

(More on the subject below. I unlocked it despite my new eating-oriented effort to paywall old stuff )

Which is to say, I have learned my practical lesson, and I do NOT rely on political talking heads for my hopes and dreams. I believe that good things can be done—mostly on a local level—and if somebody with a political title chooses to stick their neck out to do good things— I will support them and pray for them. But this Soviet peasant absolutely refuses to allow political talking heads yo-yo my opinions around. I make my opinions from the inside. My opinions are mine, and not dependent on them.

That was the surface level. Now let’s get to the soul level, it is more interesting there.

Do not allow the news cycle to eat your soul

We are eternal beings in finite bodies, living in a very confusing world.

It is confusing because it is made confusing. Regardless of what the news cycle brings us on a given day, we are still eternal beings who are bringing heaven to earth, in the best way we can. Our make-believe masters don’t want us to dig deeper into the memory of our nature as eternal beings. They don’t want us to ask the questions that are guaranteed to dethrone them once we process the answer with our full soul. They want us to suck on their dysfunctional news cycle candy from cradle to grave—and to hurt, and to walk in circles, and to oscillate—from cradle to grave—between being super-humiliated and being super-vain.

As serfs of the corporation citizens of the republic, we are unsatisfied. Every now and then, we feel victorious because someone important honors our talking points—but then they do something we loathe, and we go back to being unsatisfied. Bull%hit, we cry out! Bull^hit!!! We want our familiar, previously advertised, comforts and freedoms! We are entitled to comforts and freedoms! We are …. and yet, the “elites” continue to troll us in broad daylight (here’s more mRNA vaccines, more war, no client list, whacha gonna do now, corporate serf, lol).

Bull%hit, we continue to cry out, as the news cycle makes our heads spin.

Disappointing news—again—makes our mighty brains work overtime to come up with more 5D chess excuses for why our supposed saviors aren’t there for us—for the sour thousandth time—and now we have to organize the world in our heads in such a way that we still come out as winners who are, perhaps, abused and lied to, but none the less, smart and right.

How can they? How dare they (Greta help us out here)? And where is the effen honest-ish savior who is going to jail the globalists on our behalf any minute now and finally set us free? Where is the savior who is gonna make all things great again to resemble the whatever ideal we have in our heads about the time when things were great the machine was over there and not over here?

A spiritual experience

We, eternal beings in finite bodies with a cellular memory of Home, we are feeling the ugly breath of the machine on our skin. We feel it, we feel it, we can’t help but feel it…. and we hide our sadness behind our anger, and we react as confidently on the outside as we can. After all, aren’t we the extremely smart individuals who are special, who are not like others, who are not supposed to be anyone’s cannon meat?

Then suddenly, the most heartbreaking quote from 1984 comes to mind, which is, “Do it to Julia! Do it to Julia! Not me! Julia! I don't care what you do to her. Tear her face off, strip her to the bones. Not me! Julia!”

(Let’s punish somebody, schnell, let’s take our pain and give it instead to the antivaxx grandma killers, or to the Palestinians, or to stupid sheeple vaccine-taking normies, or to the Jews because-you-know, or to the virus deniers, or to the virus pushers, or to the illegals who deserve to rot in the Alligator Alcatraz … anyone really, I don’t care what you do them, punish somebody for my pain now, please. Do it to them. Do it to them. Not me. Please.)

And then a pure child cries out, “STOP!!!! Listen to your soul!!!! Don’t you see that they are trying to make you walk into the trap? Don’t you know that whatever happens to others on your watch and with your blessings will eventually be done to you? Don’t you realize, my brother, my sister, that they are desperate to distract you from the fact that you, yes YOU, are an eternal being in a physical body, an eternal being with power to melt crap away?”

What if what if you are living through an unfolding of a beautiful hero journey about soul searching, courage, and love?



What if the ugly screeching that you hear is the sound of the old (and fake) marketing brochure getting ripped? What if this brochure has always been a lie?

Are you ready to wake up to the fact that your dignity does not depend on anyone’s branded talking points?

A silver lining

I don’t want to tell you what to think about this or that politician. I have my opinions but I think that what is really happening is the melting away of the energy patterns that have been around for thousands of years. Each of us is participating in melting them away, and each of us is an important spirit with a unique task, it is silly to tell other people what to think.

But here is one way to look at all the trolling that we are facing. The way I see it, the sadistic aspiring “controllers” are not just individual people doing anti-human things (which they are)—they are a presentation of the energy that we are here to melt away, inside and out.

They represent a spiritual opportunity to wake up to the nature of reality and our power of eternal beings.

We are stretching our souls and our necks as I am typing this.

There is a whole mysterious universe outside of our television. We are eternal, we are important, and we are free.

It is from that place of freedom, with a non-pretentious, child-like prayer forming in our hearts and going straight to God’s ears, that we fight effectively when we need to fight—and repair our deserving hearts and our important lives, and bring heaven to earth.

May it be so

