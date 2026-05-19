My beautiful Mother has left this world. I was trying to keep her, selfishly as a child who needs a Mother, but she wanted to go home. When I am done crying, I will write and celebrate her life. I need some time to cry from here to the skies about how much I miss my dear Mom. My past few years have been a quest to save her life after managing to save my own. I thought I could because I was able to save myself, I used all sorts of protocols and my best heart. She had a mind of her own, she has gone home. I am wiser and braver now but God, there is nothing in this world that can replace my Mom, my only Mom.

I am deeply grateful to everyone who has reached out, sent prayers, donations, and other acts of love. I will use them to honor her. You touched my heart more than you know. If you were already thinking of donating but didn’t get to it, now is a very good time as it will help me with the funeral and bringing myself back. Everything was far away as I was fighting for her life. The things I cared about, I forgot. It was all about Mom. She has gone home, and I am slowly coming back to this reality that is strangely still around even though my Mom has gone home. May God cover her with total love and elevate her gently and sweetly, and may she teach me about love and healing what I don’t know.

Address for donations if you feel it in your heart and can: Tessa Lena PO Box 118 New York, NY 10009

Zelle / Paypal: info@tessaproductions.com

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I can’t believe I will be finishing the articles that I started when she was alive. I remember how I started those drafts planning to finish them when she feels better, and now she has gone home.