Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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Sandy Masse's avatar
Sandy Masse
2d

Your Mom is an eternal being as are you. I know that doesn’t help right now but it will eventually. You are in my heart as you grieve. Much love.

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anitagardner988665's avatar
anitagardner988665
2d

I am so sorry for your loss; the loss of a mother is great. Feel the grief and sadness and remember the Love. 🙏🏼❤️💐

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