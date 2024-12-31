I will send a proper long and serious article about what I think may happen in 2025 on various levels but in the meanwhile, here is an image that I actually made to put my thoughts in a nutshell.

An important note from me: whether this meme comes true or not—and absolutely regardless of what the people who want to control the world may try to pull off—you are still your the one-of-a-kind, beautiful, needed, powerful you. You matter. You have the power to fight for your truth and your right to walk with love. You are here and now because the world needs you here and now, cool-headed, warm, and strong.

So no matter what the world tries to present (like it did earlier but with more fireworks), please keep in mind that you matter existentially, and act accordingly. You are the one-of-a-kind, beautiful, needed, loved, blessed, powerful you. There is nobody else like you, and the world needs YOUR unique voice. Not somebody else’s opinion coming out of your mouth, not somebody else’s manufactured fear, not somebody else’s unproductive rage that they want you to feel so that you don’t look inward (where your powers are), not even your own fear that was possibly artificially given to you (and your parents, and your parents’ parents, etc.). The world needs YOUR brave, real, heart-grounded, cool-headed voice. No matter what kind of circus-n-pony show the world may try to present to you, you have the power to walk tall and figure it out. If you didn’t, you wouldn’t be here.

Happy New Year! A serious article is on the way!

And I love you.

