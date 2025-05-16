Modern Theology and the Horror of Mother Burnt at a Stake: A Human Story of Pain and Revenge
Plus, a short interview with Alessandra Belloni with more to come
I am writing this story in a time-sensitive manner because I want to let you know about an event in New York tonight, which is Alessandra Belloni’s performance at Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Talking to her put me in a place where I now need to write an article about Black Madonna (from Alessandra’s perspective, a South Italian Christian tradition …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tessa Fights Robots to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.