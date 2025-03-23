James Roguski Wrote About Mind-Controlling Parasites. I Feel Less Alone Now
After screaming about the influence of parasitic and fungal infections (especially intracellular parasites) from the rooftops for some time, I am delighted the subject is gaining traction now.
I would like to thank James for writing about the role of parasites. It is awesome that he wrote about it. Yay.
I’ve been screaming about it from the rooftops. Hear me out. I have done a deep dive into parasites —especially the under-the-radar subject of intracellular parasites that are super prevalent in the West (despite the opinion to the contrary)…