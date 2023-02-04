The Walls of Surveillance and Indignity, Erected Before Our Eyes
But the crazy conspiracy theorists remain crazy as they couldn't have possibly foreseen this. We will only be allowed to criticize this without being called crazy when it's too late to criticize it.
I am working on a long story about an important matter but this one is also a matter of great importance, and more people need to understand the exact ways the medical Machine is planning to eat us.
In this article, I’ll cover four Machine tactics. When viewed separately, they can pass for neurotic choices by …