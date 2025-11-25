Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
3h

We, uneducated persons with zero medical knowledge, have to rely on instinct instead of trusting the medical profession because they have joined forces with corrupt and mercenary Big Pharma to make their fortunes out of gullible trusting souls who fell for the 'covid' and 'Vax' narratives since the New World Order released Covid and a deadly, pretend 'vaccine' designed to depopulate the planet, while making the super rich even richer.

The clever murdering bastards at Pfizer, Moderna, etc, created a deadly mRNA injection that causes many side effects, including heart issues. You can't mess with the heart and pretend it will get better!

The simple answer is to cancel Big Pharma's 'Licence to Kill' and terminate the PREP Act, which gives the pharmaceutical murderers ZERO LIABILITY for Vax Injuries and Vax-related DEATHS.

We proud Conspiracy Theorists now consider 'Long Covid' to really be just another hidden consequence of DEADLY mRNA injections, which they pretend are 'Vaccines'.

Example; Realists now prefer to call 'Long Covid' - LONG VAX!

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot) We live longer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tessa Lena
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture