A couple of people emailed me in response to the article I just shared, asking what EPV is, so let me make a correction. I meant EBV! God seems to be using my clumsy fingers as a way to keep me humble—but on a positive note (humor me please, ha), I write my missives by hand, and I do not outsource my writing to ChatGPT, which has become a “productivity” trend. I’ll go with the positive side. :-)

Here is the recent Stanford study linking lupus to EBV (Epstein-Barr virus here we go again about Epstein) .

Please don’t shoot the messenger! I am not starting a debate over whether viruses are real or not. (I have an original opinion on the topic, and I stand by it.) I am talking about the direction in which the mainstream medicine is moving, just like I have been saying it would.

About the study: in short, it says that lots and lots of people carry EBV with no perceivable difference but in some people, it triggers an “autoimmune” condition that doctors call “lupus.” That is more or less it. They say that the cells infected with EBV act differently from the cells uninfected by EBV, and that it could be triggering “autoimmune disease.”

Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) has been making waves as a candidate driver of diseases like multiple sclerosis and Long Covid. It has also long been linked to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), although the “why” behind this link has not been defined. Here, Younis et al. provide evidence for a link between EBV infection and disease development. The authors found, using a new strategy to identify EBV-infected cells by RNA sequencing, that infected B cells were transcriptionally distinct from their uninfected counterparts. EBV-infected B cells exhibited features associated with antigen presentation, and this programming seemed likely to be directly driven by the EBV protein EBNA2. These EBV-infected B cells with antigen-presenting abilities had the capacity to activate autoreactive helper T cells, setting off a chain reaction where those T cells could activate other autoreactive B cells, including uninfected ones. In vitro studies in B cell lines provided functional support for this hypothesis. These data suggest that EBV infects and reprograms autoreactive B cells that, in turn, drive the systemic autoimmune response in SLE.

(SOURCE)

Okay, I now feel the need to bring this back to Earth and to my original points.

Whether you believe that EBV is a virus in the traditional sense of it, or that we are looking at exosomes (i.e. bits of genetic material that the body uses to communicate, among other things)—or cellular debris—or all of the above—my point stays the same:

Our bodies are wise. They don’t just go ahead to attack themselves. Oftentimes, when modern doctors talk about something “autoimmune,” they possibly fail to see that there is an undiagnosed infection (i.e. an organism whose well-being is at odds with ours) lurking in the background. And yes, there are toxins, and yes, the so called “vaccines” may deliver a load of both infections and toxins straight into the tissue of even bloodstream, and yes, electromagnetic pollution are super unhelpful to human health. But even so, we benefit from looking at ALL aspects of health, good or bad.

Our bodies should not be faulted from fighting what the bodies may see and the doctors may not. Our bodies are our friends. That is all.

Balance, Trauma, Energy, Pathogens: What Is Health? Tessa Lena · Feb 19 Over the past few years, given all the craziness happening in the world, I spent a lot of time evolving different aspects of my understanding of health and disease. I believe that my understanding can help others in a unique way, and I would like to share it with you. Read full story

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate

Disclaimer

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

Opinions and viewpoints presented by my podcast guests are their own and may not represent the opinion of this author or publication. Publication of opinions is intended for educational and philosophical purposes only.

Any opinions about any third party expressed or published on my Substack or on any other platform or media in relation to my work, religions or other expression, or social exchanges, are strictly subjective opinions and spiritual /religious explorations that are intended to be used as such.

Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don’t rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.