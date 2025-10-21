Getting Domination Off Our Necks: Live with Steven Newcomb (Recording)

Here is the video of my recent Substack Live with my dear friend and brilliant indigenous intellectual and philosopher Steven Newcomb, who has spent at least four decades so far researching the linguistic and historical connections helping us understand the past—and still going—domination game.

Thank you all who tuned in last week, and also those who contributed to the dialogue in comments! Special thanks to Steven who calmly presented as I was solving technical issues. (I have observed that the likelihood of technical issues correlates with the potential of the conversation to eat at the heart of the machine, in any case, we solved it, and had a great talk!)

During the first 25 minutes or so, Steven discusses the historical background, i.e. how the language of domination was baked into the 15th century Papal Bulls. He talks about the great influence of those theological documents on the U.S. property law and the connection of that mode of thinking to what we are dealing with today in terms of medical tyranny, Digital ID, etc.

Then, we talk about the domination paradigm itself, the way we face it in our everyday life, and a shift of consciousness, language, and mode of action that may be required in order for us to effectively break free (effectively, i.e. for real).

Here is the challenge though. In order to solve a problem, the problem first needs to be correctly identified. It doesn’t seem to work in a lasting way otherwise. The aspiring controllers know it. Their entire power tower is built on rape, confusion, and lies. They intend to dominate all—of course—but they bring forth emotionally charged distractions to make us feel very separate and very special in how “our people” are abused, while remaining indifferent from “those other people” are abused.

Many times, I have tried to make the point about the current “great reset” being more like “great reset 2.0” or even 3.0 or 4.0. because different versions of it have been done before, both on my home continent of Eurasia and, later, in other parts of the world.

Vaccine mandates were an application of the same domination paradigm. The digital prison that they are trying to build is yet another application of the same paradigm. Using the human body as the next frontier of Manifest Destiny is Manifest Destiny 2.0 (same idea, more scale).

And yet, it has happened more than once that I made this historical case to my dear friends who are leaning right, and their ears got immediately shut, as if I were shouting guilt-inducing slogans about a phony, guilt-inducing version of indigenous rights. Thing is, those (left-sounding but phony) slogans were designed by the CIA precisely to close the eyes and the ears of good, thinking people “on the right” to the nature of the boot domination system that we all are living under—so that we keep focusing on the ornament of the boot’s sole and fighting each other for crumbs from the aristocrats’ table. No one in position of power is intending to “give” anyone any “rights,” it’s all a show! (Here is a semi-related story about DEI.)

Once again, I thank Steven for his unique and important research, and we ARE on our way from under the yoke. This is where the wind is blowing. It is together that we get out.

Links and references:

Steven’s Substack - The Domination Chronicles

Steven’s film - The Doctrine of Discovery: Unmasking the Domination Code

An earlier interview with Steven

