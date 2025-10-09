My Substack Live with Sayer Ji Last Week: Video

Many of you asked for the video of the Live I did with the inimitable Sayer Ji last week. Here it is! The video is slightly abridged.

Sayer and I talked about tapping into our God-given ability to heal, to pray effectively, and to overcome fear. We also talked about the hurdles that dissidents face.

Both Sayer and I (and many of you) have been dealing with a lot on that front, and, look, we are all still here!

I believe that, with mainstream medicine in decline, we are entering a time when understanding our own energy becomes our #1 task and our full-time job. I have written about the connection between different parts of us (physical and spiritual), as well as about the connection between unhealed trauma and being susceptible to infections, here.

I also have a whole page dedicated to connection between many common syndromes and intracellular and other parasites.

Sayer, a life-long health advocate and a courageous soul, has an amazing resource that most of you probably know, GreenMedInfo. You can also subscribe to his Substack or join his upcoming online masterclass.

I believe very strongly that every circumstance that shows up in our lives serves the purpose of deepening our understanding of our ourselves and connecting us ever sweeter to the great mystery of life. That implies that real healing is work—but it is work with the eyes on joy, and as it progresses, the pain becomes less, and the joy becomes more, and at the end of it, we look back, and say, “Ooooh, that is what it was for! Now I know!”

I pray that we all heal according to our sweetest ability, and I know that we all have the power to do so.

You are loved!!

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate

Share

Tessa Fights Robots is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Disclaimer

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

Opinions and viewpoints presented by my podcast guests are their own and may not represent the opinion of this author or publication. Publication of opinions is intended for educational and philosophical purposes only.

Any opinions about any third party expressed or published on my Substack or on any other platform or media in relation to my work, religions or other expression, or social exchanges, are strictly subjective opinions and spiritual /religious explorations that are intended to be used as such.

Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don’t rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.