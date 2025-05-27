Tessa Fights Robots

Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
May 27, 2025Edited

I am in the healing sick and poisoned people side of this thing. (Actually, I don't heal them, I explain to them what they have to do.) But it is still very alienating. I have eyes to see things that the majority do not. I treasure the people who didn't cut me off during Covid for being too weird.

John Day MD
May 27, 2025Edited

If you are a future dissident you are already used to most people being wrong about stuff most of the time, and unable to understand when you explain how it works, because their minds only take votes on what the group thinks, but don't do analysis of facts.

Make sure you have a livelihood.

Do the right thing.

"Be not unequally yoked to an unbeliever."

Yes, we are born to be this way.

Prevail by surviving. Grow vegetables. Ride your bike places.

