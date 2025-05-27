Image: Deviant Art

So, how are you doing today? Have a couple of minutes to talk about dissident life? Have you been trying to just go about your business—but strangely, life has been taking you places where you saw cracks in the matrix that others refused to see?

The façade is cracked, you have seen it with your owns eyes, and things don’t feel quite right. You feel different than others. You most definitely smell a rat, and you cannot cover your nose hard enough to make the smell of the rat disappear.

But how come you are so alone in this? How come other people are just fussing around like busy bees? Isn’t there a giant rat sitting (and smelling) right here, in broad daylight and in plain sight? Isn’t there an elephant in the room, too, for all eyes to see?

You feel very strange. It’s not great to feel different from other people like this, and you honestly just want to fit in with your friends and not stick out like a sore thumb ALL THE TIME. And you try to blend in. Oh, you try! You work hard to be “normal.” You trying telling yourself that you are probably crazy, you deny the evidence of your lying eyes.

It turns out that a life of compliance is not for you though. Other people seem to be getting away with “living shallow” in a man-made matrix world—but not you.

Your denial of the evidence of your lying eyes doesn’t go over well for you, something happens, things get crazy, the carefully stitched-together comfy blanket over your lying eyes get destroyed, and you find yourself totally naked—still alone despite your attempts to bond with others by betraying yourself—humble tears pouring out of your human eyes. It’s just you. No one else. Just you, between the Earth and the Sky, no one else, just you. And your heart. And your “unfitting” thoughts.

And the world? The world doesn’t really care about the fact that you’ve just seen the face of the machine. It spinning in a shallow and glittery make-believe way like before, pretending there is no machine.

Things keep happening, and at some point, you can no longer hold your tongue back, and you open your heart and your mouth. You act brave. You act bold. You start singing your truth in a louder voice. But nope, no change as far as being alone, you are still alone. You discover that people often want their opinions coming out of your mouth, not yours. If your message fits into pre-existing talking points—into pre-existing emotional interfaces, often formed by centuries of psyops—you may get somewhere. If you share original insights that explain the world, then nope, no fireworks and no orchestra that you’ve read about in a book about the hero journey, you are still alone.

Then, unexpectedly, your time comes. All of a sudden, the world is bleeding in a new way and wants to hear what you have to say. You are almost surprised because for such a long time, nobody cared at all about the things that now the world suddenly wants to hear. As surprised as you are, you spread your wings, and start singing your song, the song that you’ve spent your entire life composing, the song that is sacred to you, and you are oh so happy that other people find it useful to them, too.

You rejoice. You relax a little. You pour your heart into your noble fight. You do your absolute best. You make new friends. You think that this is your new life.

And then you learn, in a hard way perhaps, that your “movement,” your “dissident tribe” is not real.. You learn that the purity of your heart is actually rare, and it’s true even for the self-proclaimed freedom warrior folk. You learn to walk with a few real friends who are strong enough to withstand enemy mind tricks. But the “movement” … the “movement”.. you watch it collapse, or rather, you watch it being hijacked by the predators in freedom warrior suits, right before your eyes. You try to salvage the unity of good people but barely anyone wants to hear because the proverbial negative witches are waving their proverbial magic wands, and people go crazy, not to mention the fact that even without them, many are simply busy building their freedom brand. That is the moment when your rosy glasses get smashed, and your delusions go the way of the dinosaurs.

It sure shocks you.

It shocks you to see how good people lament about the “normies” going for dirty tricks … and then go for similar dirty tricks, designed for them.

You also see how folks who know a lot less than you self-promote quite aggressively—and sometimes, in dirty ways—and become “industry experts” on the subjects you’ve been looking into forever and they … well, haven’t. Oh well, you say. You are here to help the world, after all. It’s about the world, not about you, and so you tell yourself, it’s okay, carry on.

Meanwhile, the massive snake pit keeps giving.

In disbelief, you learn that some of your dissident “colleagues” go to great lengths trying to push you aside. You learn that the competition for the “best freedom brand” is real, and so is the quest to dominate the direction of the “freedom buck.”

You also find that some of the people whom you have held in extremely high regard choose to invest in their envious side. You find how by day, those envious souls tout themselves as lovable, brave, pet-friendly freedom warriors of light—while by night, they try efforts to make you invisible and alone. They envy you. Oh how they envy you. And even though you never tried to cause them harm, they still hate your light.

You feel appalled, you didn’t expect this kind of behavior coming from folks whose “brands” are about healing trauma and resisting mind control. Snake pit or not though, you carry on.

Then there are agents. You discover that the agents are a piece of art. Shameless, hurting, wounded, cruel, lying, really strange people. Over time, you realize that they are so deprived of love that they take to desperate measures trying to yank a presentation of love (aka gullibility and submission) out of anyone who allows them to do that. Very strange people, those agents. Very wounded souls.

When you figure out who is really trying to do what, and how different it is from what people in your circles talk about (aka “controlled opposition” talk), you may find yourself disappointed again when you learn that enchantment and “mind control” in the dissident circles work exactly the way they work in the “mainstream.”

Every weakness, every pain point, and every wound get exploited and milked, and the stakes are high.

You discover that the predators try to flatter you and to harm you and to scare you and isolate you from your friends. You discover how they do tricks designed to transform your beautiful, well-intended allies into bleeding, wounded traitors of you who would rather side with the tricksters—based on mind control—than believe you.

When you follow your natural human instinct of love and make a step forward to protect your friends, you occasionally find that some of the folks whom you have treated well, whom you have gone out of your way to protect and promote, who are brilliant and sincere … they may forget about the good things you have done for them and still betray you, turn on you, and side with the predators in sheep’s freedom warrior’s clothes. As your friends betray you, they feel very superior, like they won in a game of 5D chess and have figured out mind control.

As you look at it with sadness, you feel disappointed. You feel disappointed and hurt. You pull hair in frustration over how such smart and sincere human beings chose to betray you, and themselves.

You feel very disappointed. You ask the Spirit why you lost them, why this is happening to you.

You just want to explode because you see what is going on, and you care, and you want to help, and your allies act lost—but then you stop crying, say a prayer, and tell yourself that they will wake up when it’s due, in the meanwhile you have to keep going because you are here, with a job to do.

Then you see how predators in freedom warrior clothes volunteer their lying selves to save the movement, and at that point, you start laughing, first bitterly, then wholeheartedly, because there is grand comedy in all this.

What a circus. Traitor witches with magical wands, wounded agents pretending to be fearless freedom fighters, intrigue, confrontations over the “freedom buck … and you, and your ethical standards. And your friends who are also honest and pure. And your truth.

As you are dealing with all this, you keep asking the Spirit, why is all this showing up in your life? Why?

You say, oh my God, this is just incredible, how can they … but they can, and they are, and you are here, and you need to live, and in order to live, you need to fight better, and in order to fight better, you need to understand the nature of reality better, and at some point you see that the predators are an excuse for you to get in touch with yourself. They are not important. You realize that all this is the Spirit teaching you about your being, leaving breadcrumbs for you to pay attention to, and your task is to understand the nature of reality and learn how to live well.

They are experiencing their journey, they will pay their price, it is their choice. You are living your life, YOUR way, you are practicing your faith and your ethics, and frankly, you feel sorry for them.

As you pray, you are reminded again that all good things come on God’s will, and they come on God’s time.

At the end of the day, you are doing this because this is what you were born to do.

You are here and now—but you are also eternal, and the world is worth saving, and your fellow travelers are worth loving, and you are not weird for practicing your good ethics. It’s the good way.

You are good. You are love. They can’t kill love. It’s impossible to kill love.

Love always wins.

Love always wins.

Love always wins.

You know this. If you didn’t know this, you wouldn’t have chosen to fight the good fight.

Keep fighting the good fight.

It’s your fight.

It’s your way.

