Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James N's avatar
James N
Sep 26, 2021

I am playing that drum, that slap and slide and thump and glide, heating up the tightly stretched hide. Foot stomp - Hail Hail Foot stomp Hail Hail drumm drummm drummmm kiss

Reply
Share
JCP's avatar
JCP
Mar 6, 2022

Strange Love in the Time of Kali Yuga is beautiful and melancholic.

It really resonated with me - the thought that we can escape, fully, our past. Or ignore them.

It's impossible. Integration is necessary. But the struggle to transcend is everything...

I'm pitching a TV Series - and an opening thematic quote to the series is thus: "Ghosts haunt, but Life CALLS. Therein, lies our choice. Will and Imagination exist to keep our ghosts at bay."

Your blog resonates with all that I'm creating- and all that we're all dealing with.

Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tessa Lena · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture