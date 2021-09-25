May all of us, imperfect as we are, be met with love.

May we forgive ourselves for all our mistakes and all the injustices done to us, and may we embrace it that in our adulthood, we are authorized to fix what we no longer like, and do so from the heart, with passion, as creators and dignified participants of this world.

May we remember that the universe wants our dignity, our love and our courage, not our withdrawal or guilt!

May we remember that we are authorized to leave behind other people’s helpless trash this very second, and that the point has always been teaching us a skill, not making us hurt and molded by the world.

May we realize that we are good.

May we realize that we don’t have any obligation to dance with the wound any longer—but instead, we can honor our spirit and turn all the imperfections into awe and joy.

We’ve suffered enough. It’s time to straighten out our souls and celebrate our heart.

May all the fear retreat!

May we remember that love has a mysterious power to heal, if we insist on it and weather the storms with courage and patience.

May we forgive the ones who hurt us out of stupidity or fear.

May we forgive the ones who are slow to understand.

May we remember the world in which it’s legal to enjoy the sweetness without guilt, and where the expected payment is honor and gratitude.

May the sweet things find us, and may we have the humility to accept them.

Let it be so.

