I Avoided Death
God is kind
I came home, and saw that something heavy had fallen where I usually sleep. God continues being good.
I hope you had a beautiful celebration if you celebrated the 4th of July.
I am slowing coming back together. I was really close to my Mom, and this whole thing really made me face myself. I realized that she was listening to what I was telling her a lot more than I had thought, I know it now.
I am very grateful to every one of you who have been supporting me through this time.
Love from my heart to yours, and from your heart to mine, and again, and again.
I started writing at least three books in my head, I hope to do some good with those books. Love matters, and we all deserve it. You’ll be the first to know!
Death has no power over you, Sister.
You have work to do.
;-}
"God moves in a mysterious way, His wonders to perform"!!! When I was a freshman in college, I had parked my car, reached into the recesses of the hatchback to retrieve my books, and as soon as I had gathered them a huge tree branch, a foot and a half in diameter, crashed down and through the hatchback window. Had it occurred a half-second before my skull would have been crushed. We are still blessed to have you, Tessa.