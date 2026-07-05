Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
4d

Death has no power over you, Sister.

You have work to do.

;-}

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Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
4dEdited

"God moves in a mysterious way, His wonders to perform"!!! When I was a freshman in college, I had parked my car, reached into the recesses of the hatchback to retrieve my books, and as soon as I had gathered them a huge tree branch, a foot and a half in diameter, crashed down and through the hatchback window. Had it occurred a half-second before my skull would have been crushed. We are still blessed to have you, Tessa.

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