I came home, and saw that something heavy had fallen where I usually sleep. God continues being good.

I hope you had a beautiful celebration if you celebrated the 4th of July.

I am slowing coming back together. I was really close to my Mom, and this whole thing really made me face myself. I realized that she was listening to what I was telling her a lot more than I had thought, I know it now.

I am very grateful to every one of you who have been supporting me through this time.

Love from my heart to yours, and from your heart to mine, and again, and again.

I started writing at least three books in my head, I hope to do some good with those books. Love matters, and we all deserve it. You’ll be the first to know!