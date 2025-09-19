Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Luc Lelievre
Sep 19

I’ve carried out a fairly complex analysis (using the Nash Equilibrium), and today the odds of the world surviving the globalists look surprisingly favorable. As you noted, the fight is far from over. Some of us may still receive Idi Amin Dada–style, the so-called ‘VIP treatment’—and on September 10th, we saw exactly that unfold. Here's the thing: whether the globalist vision behind Agenda 2030–2050 stands any real chance of success. After applying the logic of the Nash Equilibrium, my conclusion is clear: they will fail — just as previous utopian projects have failed, from the post-Weimar German Lebensraum to Mao’s Cultural Revolution. The reason is straightforward: the anthropological distinctions between nations are too deep, too irreducible. Agenda 2030–2050 is a utopia that cannot hold.

Sep 20

Confessing that I have yet to read this latest Tessa 'Stack in full, it seems that, historically, civil wars are caused by peoples in need of national or philosophical divorce, due to irreconcilable differences. With that in mind:

“Once one concedes that a single world government is not necessary, then where does one logically stop at the permissibility of separate states? If Canada and the United States can be separate nations without being denounced as in a state of impermissible ‘anarchy’, why may not the South secede from the United States? New York State from the Union? New York City from the state? Why may not Manhattan secede? Each neighbourhood? Each block? Each house? Each person?” ― Murray N. Rothbard

Personally, "I'd like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony," as in that Jurassic era Coca-Cola TV commercial, but when the heck has that ever happened? What if we were a bunch of organic happy families, instead of an artificial big one, supposedly together voluntarily, but actually chafing incessantly, forced together by fear, or by a lack of imagination or daring?

