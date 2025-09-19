First things first. Why am I writing this story? I am writing it to prevent the civil war.

Why am I preventing the civil war? I am preventing the civil war because I am a part of this world, and I don't want carnage. I don’t want it. My people lived through a civil war post-Bolshevik-revolution, families torn apart, chaos and bloodshed, all for the benefit of a handful of psychopaths upstairs, no. I am breathing clarity and freedom to prevent it. I am working to prevent it because I don't want it. I don’t want it—and as far as my prayer goes, this is reason enough for my prayer to go sweetly straight to the ears of God.

Sure, I could write a fancy story about the evil attempts by the “globalists” to dismantle the American Constitution so that they could enslave us in a traditional novel way—but we are past that point. For whatever it’s worth, the American Constitution is being dismantled alright, by both the left and the right. We are here. We are the heroes whom we have been waiting for. We are the souls who have chosen to be in the middle of this and save the day. It is us who is going to save the day.

There is a Russian folk saying that goes, “Aristocrats fight each other but it’s the slaves’ heads that go up flying in the air.” And my questions is, how long are we going to let ‘em do this to us? How long are we going to let them make our heads fly? Seriously, how long?

How long are we going to keep unwittingly assisting the usurpers of our free will in replacing one lie with another lie—as millions on the ground die? I am unsubscribing from this forever. Not gonna participate. Sorry not sorry, no.

RELATED: If you missed my recent article about DEI, please check it out. Here is the summary: on the institutional level, “DEI” is a misspelling of “CIA.” Which brings us to a larger game of musical chairs.

The game of musical chairs

In the West, and especially here in the U.S., we’ve been sold the lie of being in some kind of control of the game, social structures-wise. In reality, however, we’ve been merely playing the game of musical chairs, and we do not own that game! It’s not us who’s writing the rules of the game of musical chairs. It’s the proverbial aristocrats.

In that game, some groups are targeted by the actual owners of the game for immediate extermination and abuse, and other groups are targeted for extermination and abuse at a later time.

When it comes to the latter, only their very elite is given giant chocolate cakes, while the rest are getting crumbs AND also getting their balls squeezed in a surgical way—not to kill them but bad enough to have them forget their ethical principles and compassion and embrace their “job description” as the foot soldiers on the ground—to fight the people in the “immediate extermination” group, steal their stuff, and pass most of it on to the masters upstairs. It’s a carefully calculated carousel of torture chambers, carrots and sticks.

If the fools from the second group embrace their job description and believe the lie about their God-given right to be awful to the people in the first group, they may get a decade or a few decades or even a few centuries of living the promised “dream” but there is a reason it’s called a dream. It’s not real.

It’s not real, you hear me? It was never meant to be real—American, Soviet, or otherwise. Sooner or later, the tables turn, and the formerly chosen ones find themselves on the other end of the game—as the real owners throw their formerly “chosen” slave heads to the pissed off people from the first group—who by that point may be very eager to broadly retaliate. (By the way, individually, everyone is responsible for their choices in real time. That is always true.)

Distorted magical mirrors upstairs

Let us use this metaphor.

Imagine a few individuals sitting high above, in positions of great social and financial might. Imagine them as magicians who know a lot of technical methods on how to confuse and steal—but who forgot their connection to love—and who are for that reason perpetually hungry for power. Imagine how they send their negative magic to the people, causing hunger, distraction, war, and disease.

In addition to that, they have a system of mirrors in place so that when people look up, they don’t see the scamming magicians but instead, they see a reflection of their neighbors, their families, and of themselves.

When the bleeding folks go looking for who has hurled stuff at them, they don’t see the real culprits, it’s their neighbors that they see. Mad as hell, they grab their weapons, they head for the neighbors’ house, and—under the metaphorical spell—they wreak havoc over at the neighbors’ house in order to “get back” what they think the neighbors have stolen from them.

Their neighbors, who were merely minding their business in their own house, are now in pain—and pissed off. If they can’t hit back right away, they hide their anger and spend their lives waiting for the chance to hit back, like a time bomb that is getting ready to swap the roles in the game.

And so it goes, back and forth, back and forth—like a pendulum in a madman’s dream—and eventually, it gets to the point where everyone has a powerful story of being wronged, and everyone is pissed off. As the people on the ground keep hurting each other, the magicians upstairs LOL. They feel proud, and oh so mighty, and they steal and steal and steal, taking the lion’s share of everything that people bully out of each other, to compensate for their people’s pain. And as long as the people on the ground agree to be zombies in a game of musical chairs, the game goes on. On, and on, and on, and on, and ….

We are looking at the “anger misplacement” technique, applied on a massive scale, in a calculated way. What is really driving trauma is the energy of the literal ancient spell but because the aristocrats upstairs who are managing this spell today use the hands and the mouths of the regular people on the ground, people face it either through soldiers for hire, or through their own neighbors, their parents, their teachers, their friends. (During “COVID,” so many families and friendships were ripped apart over views on “vaccines,” no? Well, that is how the spell works.)

I am mourning this. We were not born to be anyone’s zombies in a sick and twisted S&M game of musical chairs. It is our time to take ourselves back and resolve our issues without any “help” from the aristocrats in the form of their “free” media, ideologies, agency pundits, and so on.

Infiltration galore

Here is something to think about hard. Any political camp we look at—any opinion, any movement, any party, any impactful business—all of them are infested with alphabets. When I say infested, I mean infested. My subjective opinion is that at this point, at least half of remotely known faces in any movement of any political orientation are alphabets. They bombard the well-intended people on the ground with poisoned feelings and language, wrapped in words about freedom, pain, justice, dignity, enemies, and so on. And unless you are psychic and / or spend half your life time looking into a particular twist of the plot, you have no way of knowing of who is who. And the stories going around … well, personally, I mostly ignore the stories going around, it is not uncommon for an alphabet to slander a non-alphabet, so I mostly trust my own nose, not the stories going around.

The technique is about creating an energy poison and covertly mixing it in with the real pain, with the real love, with the real desire to be free and dignified. Once the cocktail is prepared and introduced, beautiful people on the ground start “promoting it” and poisoning others, fueled by the God-given fire inside the hearts. It is kind of like a self-spreading vaccine but for the mind.

When they target specific groups, the fire-n-poison blends are designed in such a way that the “in” group sees the fire and doesn’t see the poison as much behind the love and the pain—while the “out” group sees the poison very well and protests it loudly so as not to be hit by it. Both groups feel “correct,” wronged, and misunderstood.

(Example: Black Lives Matter, which, in my opinion, is an agency-managed mouse trap for the real pain of strong, dignified human beings with a history of being extra abused on this land. The “in” group sees the suffering and abuse of their people, the “out” group sees the sham of the CIA. The construct functions like two differently painted sides of the same face, where one group—from their respective perspective—sees one color of the face, and the other group—from their respective perspective—sees another color of the face. Both use their eyes and speak their heart’s truth, and as long as everyone wants to own the mic at all times and doesn’t want to hear the other side out, the game keeps on, and the controllers remain unseen.)

One of the most powerful fire-n-poison blends exploits the desire of human beings to connect to their Ancestors, to their roots. For example, when I was still back in my homeland in Moscow (a long time ago), there were occasional Russian neonazis who were dangerous and aggressive in practical terms—but underneath it, they were unattended young boys who didn’t receive proper guidance, who were hungry to find meaning in their lives, to connect to their roots, and who were using their “ultrapatriotic” ideas (“Russia is for Russians, therefore let us beat up that weird hippie or that Korean student to death, yeah”) as a substitute for suppressed love. In short, their ugly neonazi expression was their quest their Ancestors, very badly hijacked.

And here is a cynical case from the other end of the spectrum. Based on my best understanding of what happened, the alphabets ended up hijacking the Black Panthers movement in the U.S. via the “communist party,” saturating it with informants, and then individual leaders were killed off in cold blood, one by one.

Here is how I see this from my personal spiritual perspective. We are dealing with what my friend Steven Newcomb calls the System of Domination. It’s a civilizational energy, an ancient spell, that operates on the scale of the entire mankind. It’s an energy that can come through different faces and different specific stories to the same effect.

If we look at the past few thousand years of world history, we’ll see that the machine was abusing the hell out of Europeans and Asians in Eurasia all this time, using both extreme violence and tricks. Several centuries ago, the machine utilized and enhanced the internal in-fighting in Africa and created a “prisoner-of-war to slavery” conveyor in America, on an industrial scale. Then, the machine created a notion of “race” so that the poor European folk and the poor African folk don’t unite, God forbid. Then, when the descendants of the African prisoners-of-war arrived at an internal state when they were ready to take their individual and collective dignity back, the alphabets did everything in their power to separate them from their real roots, slipped them “communist” nonsense (knowing full well that it’s a dead end), sent a large number of souls in a weaker state to inform on them, and then murdered the stronger souls by deceit. Jeez, those glorified machine slaves must have been really scared of human beings setting themselves free!

Recently, on a recommendation by Mark Crispin Miller, I watched a film about Fred Hampton, the assassinated Chairman of the Chicago Chapter of the Black Panthers (The film is called “Judas and the Black Messiah.”) Per Mark, Hampton was one of several key American public figures who were targeted for assassination by the state specifically after they started crossing the racial lines and uniting the poor.

One of the main characters of the film (and the real-life story) is Willian O’Neal, an African American FBI informant who made it to the very inner circles of the Black Panthers and eventually slipped a sleeping pill into Hampton’s drink just before a police raid (coordinated with the FBI). Fred was killed in his sleep, as his pregnant girlfriend was trying to wake him up. He was 21 years old.

In that film, there is a sobering scene that speaks to just how many informants there are “per capita” in any movement, on any side.

In that scene, Bill O’Neal encounters another informant who’s pretending to be a member of the movement. As they talk, each of them thinks that the other guy is for real. Both report their conversation to the FBI. The “side character” informant brags to Bill about how he has identified a “rat” and killed him in a cruel way. However—as the viewers learn—that was a fabrication and the man had been killed as a part of the agency plot, which provided the agency with a way to use force since the killer pretended to be a “revolutionary on the run,” going from one Panthers location to another, engaging with people, reporting his location to the FBI, invoking raids, and “sowing division” among the actual Panther members who wanted to know how the agency knew where to raid. Which is to say, rat density in every movement tends to be very high, and sometimes, people pretend in a very plausible way for a very long time.

(This rat density is something that I keep in mind very prominently as I watch the current news. Let us face it, all of us have opinions and feelings but a lot of the time, we have no idea who is who, and who was trying to do what—and the only thing that seems clear is that someone is trying to start a civil war. And I say, no.)

There is something else that struck me about using the “communist” framework and language by the Panthers for their work to improve their lives and to heal their world. Communist language—a total psyop—was also used to trick and abuse my people back in my birth homeland. That made me realize even deeper how they, the aristocrats, make sure to set up traps for every occasion, for every movement, for every group. They make it so that when good people reach out sincerely for the menu of “freedom tools,” the menu is packed with a million lies.

(The need for freedom is real. The abuse is real. The pain is real. The desire for freedom is real. The dead-end tools, however, are designed specifically to direct the energy toward, well, a dead end. This is something to think about before we decide that the people in the other camp are unworthy of our love. Maybe, they are not really that different from us—but the poison designed for them smells different from the poison designed for us?)

Here is one of the most telling and dramatic scenes from the film:

And here is a clip of documentary footage (at 929s / 15:30) . How does this sound post-2020?

When it comes to the density of rat population in all political movements, I would also recommend to re-watch the old interview with the late FBI informant Darthard Perry on Gil Noble that I shared a few weeks ago.

“Cookie” interlude

On a lighter tragedy note, please check out this 2002 article from The Guardian in which the agency apologized for accidentally, ummm, tracking some folks, after accidentally installing tracking “cookies” on their website. After issuing an apology, they proceeded to deleting the cookies and the logs to make sure that no American gets illegally tracked. The End. Yes, just like you, I believe it is true.

(SOURCE)

Charlie Kirk

All of this brings us to the latest events. If you want my honest take, here is my honest take.

Neither I, nor most people with trending opinions on Charlie Kirk in any camp, have any clue about what actually took place. I am seeing some people exploiting this story to prove their point, I don’t want to do that.

Charlie Kirk might have been a sincere human being holding the opinions that he held, or he might have been thrown under the bus by his own folk. I tend to believe that the latter might have taken place but I don’t know—and neither, I repeat, does anyone with trending opinions on what took place.

What is clear, however, that the event is being used in a predictable way—to tighten the screws and perhaps attempt a civil war. And I refuse to participate!!!

Here is a meme that I recently saw. As a Soviet expat, I chuckled, while admitting that maybe it is tragic rather than funny, but laughing is a healthier reaction to aristocrat scamming than fear.

The meme is a reference to the 1991 attempted “coup” in the former USSR. (Lame as it is, here is a Wikipedia link that talks about the event). Yes, I do remember being out in the streets as a child, prepared for defend the freedom of my country from whatever comes. Little did I know that one day, the year would be 2020, and this little attempted coup would be high school theater comparing to the global coup dismantling the “American Dream.”

Me, I am not going to spend the rest of my life on the internet trying to figure out what precisely took place with Charlie Kirk. I already know that we are being abused, and I already know that somebody is trying to start a civil war. Focusing on the brand of the dildo raping us is where the aristocrats wants us, and I am not cooperating with that. I made my rough guess along the lines of what I said, that suffices for now, and my focus is on understanding my life. My philosophy is that the brand of the dildo that is trying to mess with us is a lot less important in practical terms than the fact that the dildo is there.

I am thinking about what I need to change on the inside of me and outside of me to make the dildo go away.

So, how do we prevent the civil war?

I think we start from understanding the bigger picture and what role we play in this world. If we see that each of us—black, white, dotted, purple, red or blue—is walking approximately the same journey, the reason to fight the other based on external characteristics will disappear.

Courage is contagious. If one person refuses to dehumanize his or her brothers and sisters, maybe another person will do the same. If one person chooses to stand up for his or her brothers and sisters, maybe another person will do the same.

A few years ago, I saw a girl being yelled at by an out-of-control, red-faced guy on a subway platform. I chose to interfere even though I had to watch out as they were standing close to the platform edge, and the guy was acting unhinged. But I did choose to interfere! Here is the thing though, I was the only one. Everyone else, men and women, were just standing there with long faces, doing nothing, even though the guy was yelling and screaming, and the girl looked scared, and he kept screaming …. and yet, I was the only one!!! Why?!!

Also, there is another philosophical point that I would like to make. I believe that the existential task that we are solving collectively at this point in time is learning how reclaim our space, how to claim what’s ours by God, how to protect ourselves and our loved ones well—but not swing too far to the other end and become tyrants in our own place. Yanking compensatory energy out of our brothers sisters or those who annoy us is a low-hanging fruit and a trap, deliberately set up by the aristocrats so that our anger doesn’t go to them.

If we feel angry, the feeling should go directly to them, directly upstairs. I am opposed to violence but managing our energy in an effective way is good. Praying for guidance on how to protect ourselves in the best way is very good. Our brothers and sisters who are also abused by the same crew may be saying things that sound unfair or annoying to us—and it’s our right to set our boundaries and only take in what we want to take in—but it’s not them driving the pain train. It is not the “libtards,” or the “deplorables,” or the “migrants” driving the pain train. It’s the aristocrats.

At the end of the day, everything that happens to us is what Spirit custom-designs for us, so that our soul learns what it needs to learn.

We really are the heroes whom we have been waiting for. We are the people who will save the day. It’s us.

May our prayers bring us peace, protection, and joy, and may God send the lost soul upstairs on their own journey toward love in a way that does not impact us.

We’ve been under a boot for too long. It is time to stretch. Time to breathe. Time to heal. Time to build. Time to connect to our spiritual roots and walk in our own power.

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate

Disclaimer

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

Opinions and viewpoints presented by my podcast guests are their own and may not represent the opinion of this author or publication. Publication of opinions is intended for educational and philosophical purposes only.

Any opinions about any third party expressed or published on my Substack or on any other platform or media in relation to my work, religions or other expression, or social exchanges, are strictly subjective opinions and spiritual /religious explorations that are intended to be used as such.

Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don't rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.