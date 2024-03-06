In case you have not seen it yet, an interesting study about graphene came out recently. It is the most comprehensive study I have seen so far as far as looking into toxicity of graphene. It discusses graphene properties, avenues of biological harm, and—most importantly—degradation of graphene.

Here is the abstract (if you click on the study link, you can click on the Full Text tab):

Graphene-based materials (GBMs) possess remarkable physiochemical properties, making them promising for diverse applications in biomedicine, agriculture, food, and industrial applications. Human and environmental exposure to GBMs is increasing at an unprecedented rate, yet there is still a knowledge gap regarding the safety of GBMs. This review summarizes the physiochemical properties of GBMs and critically examines the possible effects of GBMs, both at the level of molecular mechanism and at the level of the organism. While oxidative stress-mediated cell damage has been proposed as a primary cytotoxicity mechanism for GBMs, various in vivo biodistribution and cytotoxicity mechanisms are also highlighted. This review of the literature provides an overview of the cytotoxicity of GBMs, raising concerns about their widespread application with potential hazardous consequences on the environment and in human health [emphasis mine].

The study has a very helpful section on degradation of graphene-based nanomaterials.

Degradation of Graphene-based Nanomaterials More research on the environmental fate and biodegradation of GBMs is needed, as their environmental and health impacts are still largely unknown. This lack of current understanding should motivate research into the breakdown of GBMs to address potential environmental toxicity and health hazards. Humic acid or Shilajit is known to be excellent antidotes to GBNs, by mitigating its acute toxicity by regulating the translocation and metabolic fluxes of GBNs in vivo. Humic acid was found to increase disordered structure and surface negative charges and reduce GBN aggregation. Through immune modulation and reduction of oxidative stress, humic acid also exhibits potent antiviral, antioxidant, and anticarcinogenic properties. Rozhina et al. found that the joint application of GO and kaolin nanoclay reduced the negative cytotoxic effects of graphene by almost 20%. Although Bentonite nanoclay is also recommended as an antidote to graphene-induced cytotoxicity, Di Ianni et al. demonstrated in vitro that pristine Bentonite induced pro-inflammatory responses in alveolar epithelial cells (A549). Several mechanisms exist by which biological systems degrade GBMs, particularly GO. Human eosinophils produce an enzyme known as eosinophil peroxidase (EPO) in the presence of low concentrations of hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) and sodium bromide (NaBr); EPO can degrade GO [90]. Another enzyme produced by neutrophils in the presence of low concentrations of H 2 O 2 is myeloperoxidase (MPO), which can also degrade GO sheets. Given the roles of human eosinophils and neutrophils, the degradation of GO can be thought to be immune mediated. Still, much is unknown about GBNs in the human body. H 2 O 2 is involved in various redox signal transduction pathways. It is known to exert DNA damage, while aggregated GO sheets did not degrade in the presence of H 2 O 2 . Kotchey et al. established that horseradish peroxidase can create holes in GO sheets, while nitric oxide (NO) can also degrade GO. On the production side, functionalization of GO with the compounds coumarin and catechol increases the efficiency of biodegradation]. In the environmental context, GO can be degraded by light and specific bacteria, such as Labrys sp. WJW, which are also capable of degrading C 60, or Buckminsterfullerene. Furthermore, GO can be degraded by adding FeCl 3 , H 2 O 2 and UV light after ultrasonification and acidification, which presents a promising means of removing GO from wastewater.

Glyphosate 2.0?

Here is the psychological (and biological) kicker. In the medical freedom community, there is a lot of concern about the presence of undeclared graphene and graphene derivatives in COVID vaccines. However, the actual problem is much broader, in my opinion. Graphene is the new asbestos of sorts, or perhaps Glyphosate 2.0—on steroids. It is all the rage right now in multiple industries. A lot of shallow, irresponsible people with influence are salivating over it, and it is likely that we are going to see graphene all over the place more and more.

A quote from 2021:

"Our final goal is seeing graphene and related materials fully integrated in day-to-day products and manufacturing," says Henning Döscher from Graphene Flagship partner Fraunhofer ISI, who leads the Graphene Flagship Roadmap Team… "Graphene and related materials add value throughout the value chain, from enhancing and enabling new materials to improving individual components and, eventually, end products."

Here is a PDF of an article that I wrote for Dr. Mercola in 2022, I recommend you read it if you want to look into different industries that aspire to incorporate graphene.

Graphene Pdf 782KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here is another 2022 article about a convoluted toxicity study.

And finally, if you have the stomach to keep up to date with graphene industry trends, I recommend this industry website. The trends are more than a little crazy though, so please don’t let it get to you or drive you insane. No craziness lasts forever. We’ll prevail.

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate

Disclaimer

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

Opinions and viewpoints presented by my podcast guests are their own and may not represent the opinion of this author or publication. Publication of opinions is intended for educational and philosophical purposes only.

Any opinions about any third party expressed or published on my Substack or on any other platform or media in relation to my work, religions or other expression, or social exchanges, are strictly subjective opinions and spiritual /religious explorations that are intended to be used as such.

Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don’t rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.