Death as a service is an act of literal witchcraft. We should rebel right now, and do it with all our love.

When I wrote this article about assisted suicide for Dr. Mercola a couple of years ago, it was one of the hardest articles to write. (See also this one.)

Since that time, the atrocity has gotten farther along.

Some people say, don’t we all have the right to choose? Sure, all human being have the right to do to their own body whatever they wish BUT it is not what I am talking about here. It’s the deliberate commodification of sacred human life and sacred death that I am rebelling against.

This is both tragic and dirty, the story below. What is the point of living—in a mirage—if one’s life and death can be commodified like this? I am rebelling against sacrificing the sacred spark to the dark agendas of those who like to consume soul.

May their souls travel travel in peace, and may we awaken to our right to not be sacrificed.

Alice and Ellen Kessler, the German twins who rose to fame in the 1950s as a variety entertainment duo, have died at the age of 89 by joint assisted suicide, advocacy organization the German Society for Humane Dying (DGHS) said on Tuesday. Local police confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that “there was a deployment yesterday lunchtime in Gruenwald” – the leafy suburb of Munich where the twins lived – but did not say the reason for that deployment. The twins contacted the DGHS, which provides access to lawyers and doctors, more than a year ago and became members, the organization told CNN on Tuesday. “The decisive factor is likely to have been the desire to die together on a specific date,” DGHS spokesperson Wega Wetzel told CNN, adding that she wasn’t aware of the precise reasons given by each woman. “Their desire to die was well-considered, long-standing, and free from any psychiatric crisis,” Wetzel said. During an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera last year, the twins said they wanted “to go away together on the same day.” “The idea that one of us might get it first is very hard to bear,” they added.

(SOURCE)

Oh so casual.

I am not casual about the spiritually significant event of transitioning. May they travel lightly, and God bless their souls.

