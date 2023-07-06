Existential matters and historical perspective: a conversation with Dr. Garcia on his podcast
Plus, Missouri v. Biden
I am working on a story that is bigger than life. I think I accidentally figured out an important detail of Big Pharma’s dark secret, hidden in plain sight. If my theory is correct (I believe it is), and people learn about it, mainstream-minded folks will join the dissidents in a massive cry, from here to the sky, about what has been done to us.
We’ll s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tessa Fights Robots to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.