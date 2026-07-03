Do Vaccine-Activated Infections Cause Autism?

I would like to share with you an interview with Matthew Cormier, an independent citizen researcher whose work is well worth checking out.

I recorded this interview by Mom’s bedside a month and a half ago, I was hoping to publish it sooner but you know what was going on with me, I was focused on grieving the passing of my Mom, and I am still grieving but I am pulling myself back together, please bear with me here.

I would like to thank Matthew for being an thinker from the inside and an understanding podcast guest, and I am happy to share our conversation with you.

Matthew has come up with a theory on vaccine injury that is very resonant to the theory I have developed a few years ago and have been pondering and then writing about. Needless to say, I was very excited to compare notes!

Here is Matthew’s paper:

On my end, I have been looking into the role of undiagnosed infections (especially fungal infections and intracellular parasites) in many common syndromes, such as neurological presentations, dementia, autism, asthma, diabetes, “autoimmune conditions,” and so on. Furthermore, I have surmised that infections like this could also be a giant factor in producing vaccine injury via the reactivation of latent infections and / or introducing new infections from dirty vials.

By the way, I have tried to get someone—anyone!!—with access to vials to test ‘em for common infections (based on my theory and also inspired by Dr. Garth Nicolson’s opinion about the prominence of mycoplasma infections in the vials) but that went nowhere, somehow, not sure why.

Here are some of the articles that I’ve written in the subject over the past few years:

Page that I dedicated to the articles about the connection of infections and various common medical conditions

Now, ummmmm, a belated trigger alert. Matthew, whose work is focused on the vaccine-induced reactivation of viral infections, talks about, well, viruses, and we know how heated this topic may get.

Hear me out, dear communist committee on contagion, here is Tessa’s confession. Like I said in this interview and also many times in the past, I have looked into it with my honest researcher eyes many times over, and neither side has fully convinced me, so I remain agnostic because I prefer to think for myself—and also because I have a free will to do so. :) I am well aware of everyone’s talking points (for real), and I love ya’ll.

I suspect that when we all get older and wiser, it will turn out that the “real answer” is somewhere diagonal from where the heart of the argument is sitting now. Viruses /exosomes, could turn out to be a different expression of energy, etc. etc. etc.

For a balanced theory on health, please see below:

When it gets to the argument about not just viruses but contagion at large and the opinion that even contagion at large is not real, or that parasites are here to help us, I would have to very lovingly but decisively disagree. They are here to help us like the bankers are here to help us experience purity by being deprived of access to funds. :)

On a raw note, in my dealing with Mom’s health, infection was a factor, and I believe the evidence of my own eyes before I believe anyone’s theoretical talking points (or even my own). The existence of infections is in no contradiction with the existence of energy healing or the importance of a healthy terrain.

Anyway, dear communist committee on contagion, here are my innermost thoughts on the subject. Let me be now.

It is my hope that my research, and Matthew’s research, and everyone else’s research, for that matter, inspires thought. I think it’s a noble goal.

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. Thank you from my heart for your support!

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