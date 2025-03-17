Dealing with Heavy Trauma: Introducing Brilliant Dr. Camelia Straughn

Why trauma needs to be looked at

A few months ago, I began to write a series of articles about healing trauma (once again, you can read them here, here, here. here, and here). The reason I started the series is because the world is a little rough for many of us right now, a lot of people are hurting, and we know that emotional pain can directly impact our well-being, our physical health, and even the state of the world at large.

Not only does emotional healing feel very good and come with profoundly good effects on our life, it is also true that unhealed emotional pain is used by aspiring masters all the time for social control.

So, a few of you have written to me, asking for my thoughts, recommendations, and personal advice (thank you for reaching out!). To respond, I am going to post more personal experiences and practical tips. Also, please keep in mind that during our Friday zoom calls, we talk quite a bit about healing, the philosophy of well-being, and the bigger universe.

In the meanwhile, I happen to know a few powerful healers and trauma experts, whom I hold in extremely high regards, and whom I can personally recommend. I can vouch for the fact that they are real, and they have your best interests at heart. This is important because, very sadly, there’s some heavy throat-cutting competition for the “freedom buck” among the “freedom warrior” experts. 👀 In my opinion, willingness to elevate one’s brand at any cost is a slightly different skill set from knowing how to effectively help people heal. :-)

And while we live in the real world where people do what they do, we have the power to create a beautiful space around us. When it comes to healing trauma, it requires a certain vulnerability, and we have the right to work with authentic experts and healers whose heart is in the right place. We have the right to be treated well.

Meet Dr. Camelia Straughn

Keeping this in mind, I am honored and thrilled to introduce to you Dr. Camelia Straughn, whom I love, love, love. She is truly exceptional and extremely effective at what she does.

Dr. Straughn is a military veteran (23 years in the military) and a trauma release coach. While in the army, she earned a PhD in Organizational Leadership. She has experienced childhood sexual abuse at an early age, and in the process of healing from what life had handed to her, she developed The BLISS Life System, a unique method to help people break free from trauma and achieve their goals.

Dr. Straughn is living proof that one can prevail and thrive for real no matter what has taken place in one’s life in the past. She has strong integrity and an uncanny gift—a very powerful gift from God—and if you are dealing with something heavy, you may want to reach out to her. You can find her on Instagram, or her website, or you can email her at drcameliastraughn@drcameliastraughn.com.

Without further ado, I hope you enjoy listening to our conversation as much as I enjoyed having it. There are some real gems there! Among other things, we talked about the concept of elenini, an important concept for healing that I had originally learned about from Awo Falokun Fatunmbi’s work, and that I wrote about a couple of weeks ago (Balance, Trauma, Energy, Pathogens: What Is Health?).

