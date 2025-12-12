There was a time in my life when I was obsessed with taking pictures of chemtrails. I was feeling existentially violated. My sky!! My sacred sky!!

How dare they?!!!

(Sorry Greta, that was my actual line.)

Then 2020 happened to us, and the things that were happening on the ground took the center of my attention as far as feeling existentially violated went… but to this day, I constantly look at the sky. It’s amazing how, due to constant abuse, the days with normal blue sky feel almost like … “thank you, dear overlords, for letting us see the sky today.” You thieves.

Anyway, inspired by a chemtrail post from Meryl Nass, I decided share the pictures I took in the past month or so. One of them is a photo of a circular chemtrail that I watched in the making during a subscriber call.

Ah…. I remember being able to clearly see at least some stars in the New York sky even some 12 years ago.

You thieves.

And here is a video to my song that I released in 2017. As you can tell, chemtrails were high on the list of my priorities. I mean, contrails. :-)

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate

Disclaimer

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

Opinions and viewpoints presented by my podcast guests are their own and may not represent the opinion of this author or publication. Publication of opinions is intended for educational and philosophical purposes only.

Any opinions about any third party expressed or published on my Substack or on any other platform or media in relation to my work, religions or other expression, or social exchanges, are strictly subjective opinions and spiritual /religious explorations that are intended to be used as such.

Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don’t rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.