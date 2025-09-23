UPDATE: The original version of the article said “folic acid deficiency,” I was quoting the article by another one of my favorite sources of reporting, Jeffrey Jaxen. The report that he sent read “folic acid deficiency,” he has since updated his article. The key point of the article and the importance of the consideration remains exactly the same.

As you may have already heard, today, the FDA emphasized the link between folate deficiency in the brain and symptoms of “autism.” Additionally, the FDA “initiated the approval of leucovorin calcium tablets for patients with cerebral folate deficiency (CFD), a neurological condition that affects folate (a vitamin essential for brain health) transport into the brain. Individuals with cerebral folate deficiency have been observed to have developmental delays with autistic features (e.g., challenges with social communication, sensory processing, and repetitive behaviors), seizures, and problems with movement and coordination.”

I just posted this as a comment on the report by one of my favorite people, Sayer Ji. I slightly edited my original comment for this article and added links. This is very important, in my opinion. As in, really important.

By the way, yes, of course, vaccines cause autism, but here is the thing. Everyone talks about aluminum, and rightfully so BUT there is another pathway that can be associated with vaccines, and that needs our attention now. The other pathway is about activating latent infections—or even creating new infections through contaminated vaccines, which is not uncommon, in my opinion) is a prominent way how vaccines may cause autism. If it is not looked at and not talked about, guess what, the people who are already suffering—and who cannot unvaccinate themselves—may be missing out on an important way to heal. I want everyone to heal.

So here is what I said in my comment (with additional links)

Something really stood out for me. You know how I have been trying to get people's attention to the role of intracellular infections in causing "autism," and how the vials, in addition to aluminum, may contain pathogens that fly under the radar? So here is the thing. Folate is something that is actively stolen from the host by one organism that is carried by half of human population, Toxoplasma gondii [Here is just one of many studies, and it says, “T. gondii may harvest folate from host neural cells’]. That particular parasite has an affinity for the brain and is strongly linked to neurological, psychiatric, and other symptoms. Diagnostic methods are outdated, its understanding in the mainstream and even in dissident circles is outdated, I've have been writing and shouting about it till my lips started turning blue (both on my Substack and when I wrote for Dr. Mercola), so now this is an indirect confirmation. WHAT IF the reason for the deficiency is the presence of a parasite that steals folate for itself? Yeah you could give one folinic acid (which is what leucovorin is I believe, it's a cousin or a slightly different variation of folic acid [calcium folinate], and it is a part of the rather toxic standard allopathic toxoplamosis treatment formula where primary drugs block absorption of folic acid in order starve out active (and only active) forms of toxo, which are called tachyzoites — while leaving the "latent" (not really) forms (bradyzoites) alive. [According to mainstream medicine, getting rid of “latent” forms is impossible using allopathic drugs.] I hope SOMEBODY with titles looks into this because the people with a folate deficiency may very well need a strong non-allopatic antiparasitic regimen, as opposed to just folinic acid (not medical advice, etc.)

THIS IS IMPORTANT FOR HELPING PEOPLE!!!!

LINK to my page dedicated to intracellular infections, parasites, autism, trauma, energy, and other related things

My article about Toxoplasma gondii that I wrote for Dr. Mercola’s website (no paywall)

