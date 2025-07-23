This story stands to explain the exact anatomy of how spiritual possession interplays with transhumanism and AI. We will also go over how spiritual possession actually works—because there is a deliberate lack of clarity on the subject, and too much deliberately spooky noise. We shall de-spook!

Global challenge facing the human race: civilization as S&M

There is going to be a separate article focusing on the use of sexual energy to manipulate. This story is about general vampiring, if you will.

See, the entire modern civilization of domination is based on the mechanism of hijacking people’s minds and bodies—on a massive scale —in the style of The Matrix. It is based on using human minds and bodies as power plants for the manufacturing of energetic beings (aka feelings and ideas, aka elenini [man-made thought forms, discussed here], aka artificial spirits) that are not our own and that don’t support our individual highest good or the highest good of the human race.

There was a time when more people were aware of this in an intelligent, non-spooky way. The aware people were labeled “heathen,” “pagans,” “heretics,” “savages,” “witches,” “enemies of the people”—and the aspiring dominators made a tremendous effort to silence them, to remove them, just like they are doing with “dangerous antivaxxers” now.

Simultaneously with attacking the knowers—i.e. the potential competition to their power—the aspiring dominators erected a giant, domination-flavored, authoritative-sounding tower of “spiritual knowledge" that was designed to block access to the direct spiritual connection or the real understanding of Spirit—and to plug the aching hole in the soul with drug-like artificial spirits of tribal bonding, theological talking points, etc. (That in part explains both pandemism and historical religious wars.)

The use of “spiritual possession” to control

The enslavement and hijacking of people’s minds and bodies have to do with the spiritually illegitimate use of “spiritual possession” for the sake of control.

The “spiritually illegitimate” part is a very important qualifier here because the mechanism behind spiritual possession as a phenomenon is just physics, there is nothing spooky or evil about it per se. But the predators use it illegitimately, disregarding free will.

What the predators aspire to do is block the person’s inalienable bond to the spark of God that all of us carry ion the inside—which forms a void in the soul—and then fill that void with a foreign energy, placing that energy into the person like a hook. That foreign energy then may acts like “spiritual mRNA,” coding the person’s internal emotional factory to generate thoughts are feelings that are not his own.

This is cynical—and we have the power to take the hook out of us and overturn the predator’s ways. But understanding this dynamic intellectually is only a tiny first baby step in the process of breaking free. It is an important step—but it is only the very first baby step. The key to breaking free is total healing. The key is in removing those centuries-old artificial spirits out of our bodies and souls.

Healing and becoming immune to their “hooks” is what real freedom is.

Spiritual possession: what is it?

There has been a lot of spook and deliberate obfuscation around this.

It is my strong belief that the spook was created on purpose—to scare good people away from understanding energy flows or learning how to walk in power and protect ourselves. It is my strong belief that in God’s world, there is a lot of awe, a lot of mystery, lots of real love, and zero spook.

Let’s go over the anatomy of spiritual possession and talk about how energy moves there. As we talk about it, it is important to remember, again, that this dynamic is a part of emotional physics, it’s a part of the universe, it is not intrinsically good or bad. There are people who use this mechanism for control because they let their past pain drive their actions. In time, they will learn not to do that. However, they are doing it now, and I am writing this article to give you some tools to walk in YOUR power—which starts with spiritual honestly, understanding who you are for real, and praying like a loved child for your highest good.

In simple terms, spiritual possession is what happens when an energy (any energy) that is not intrinsically “you” physically moves into your body and lives through you, making you “experience” its essence as an idea or an emotion that feels, for the duration of the possession, as “your own.”

For the duration of the possession, you become a “medium,” through which that energy “speaks.”

Here is an everyday example: you are in a movie theater. They are showing a sad scene, and a sad soundtrack is used to enhance the power of the scene. That sad emotion is, in fact, a living energy. As you are sitting there, it may temporarily “infect” you. You will feel it as your own. And if you carry any sadness of your own, any unresolved pain, it is possible that the sadness generated by the movie will “grab” you really strongly, you may cry about your life, you may involuntarily release your pain through tears.

Or, you might be going about your day in an office, and someone really happy walks into the room, beaming with joy, spreading happiness around. If you are at internal peace, you may get infected by their joy in a very positive way, and your mood may go up. If, on the other hand, you are carrying an internal conflict and you are consciously or subconsciously angry at the world, their happiness may annoy you. You may think, even against your intellectual persuasion, something like: “What is wrong with this person, smiling from ear to ear like an idiot while there are so many problems in the world?!! They should really get off the clouds and feel angry like me get REAL!” (The latter would be an example of where a positive energy moves in and causes a clash with an inner conflict, making the “resident” trauma come out of the hiding and speak.)

Mystical experiences

When people have mystical experiences, it is an experience of Spirit taking over their perception, expanding their consciousness and their understanding, giving them a new perspective, helping them evolve their soul.

(Power-hungry individuals with important theological titles claim sometimes that “good” spiritual experiences can only happen within their religion, but I think they are lying. When they say things like that, it is their political agenda talking, not the Spirit. In my experience, Spirit is all-loving and speaks to people in the language they understand. It is so much vaster and so much more mysterious than all of our attempts to explain it or contain it within our brands or talking points. Spiritual connection is direct. It is the most intimate thing one can ever experience. I don’t think it’s fair or spiritually legitimate to tell anyone how to connect to God or how to pray.

Trickery galore

The mechanism of spiritual possession can be used by the people with not-so-good intentions. I have written about it in great detail. For example, I did it in the recent article about mind control.

To recap, the people with not-so-good intentions may try to make use of unhealed spots in people’s energy, and they use those unhealed spots, or holes, as “doors” to insert spiritual hooks. Those hooks then “code” the people to generate thoughts, ideas, and feelings that are not their own—and may not support their highest good or the human good of the human race.

That is energy mining. That is the mechanism behind various social crazes, mass panic campaigns, “divide and conquer,” and so on.

For example, aspiring dominators can simultaneously generate artificial spirits designed to attach to the Americans who identify as “left,” coding the emotion of “despising the right”—AND artificial spirits targeting Americans who identify as “right,” coding the emotion of “despising the left.” Same can be done to exacerbate ethnic conflicts in wars, to create divisions in movements, and so on.

For example, in the medical freedom movement, we can be sure that something like that is at play when intelligent, honest people who would make amazing allies against the controllers suddenly start fighting with each other over trifling things.

In that state, people may feel that they are fighting for their truth, but it is usually more complicated than that. Their truth may be a part of the mix—but the pain that makes them fight madly is not their own, there is an artificial spirit yanking them, pulling their sleeve, whispering into their ear. If you see that happening and feel heart-broken, it is good to snap out of pain and pray for all of us to be ourselves completely, in our own energy, in our real God-beautiful truth, in clear Spirit, and free from crap.

Self-trickery, trauma, elenini

This topic doesn’t get nearly as much attention as it deserves. It is very important to be aware of the energy flow that tempts us to trick ourselves.

Here is how it works. During traumatic events, human beings generate energy beings (artificial spirits, or elenini) that code pain, or protection against pain (much like a child creates an “imaginary friend”). If those energy beings are not dissipated quickly through the experience of love, they may stick around and develop a life of their own.

If that happens, they may act, in practical terms, very much like the Christian devil, giving the person feelings and ideas that are not really his or her own but feel like his or her own. They are the feelings of a child in the middle of being wounded. They are pain itself.

A simple example: let’s say, as a child, you felt unseen. Years have passed, you forgot, you are an adult now, and you are attending a team meeting at work. Let’s say, you have a good idea about the subject discussed but somebody interrupts you again or again, or talks when you are just getting ready to talk. And suddenly, the need to assert yourself at any cost surges inside you, and you lose control, and you start talking rudely, and people look at you like you are insane. In that situation, the hypothetical you got possessed by the elenini, the energy being that you created as a child to assert yourself. (When you see intelligent human beings go at each other throats like mad dogs, it is very likely that this kind of energy is at play.)

Thus, one can get possessed by different energies that are otherwise sitting in the subconscious, by the energies of your past experiences, by the energies that you yourself manufactured during difficult times.

In that, the parts of you that no longer serve you and that you would greatly benefit from healing, elbow though to the forefront on your perception, occupy the driver’s seat of your consciousness through which you percale yourself and the world, and “possess” you into acting according to what they want, whether it is good for you or not.

Alternatively, you can get possessed by your own positive experiences of courage, of resilience, of remembering joy. So again, this is not intrinsically good or bad, it is just good to understand.

How does AI come into play here?

Oh, in multiple ways!

On the one hand, artificial intelligence is just a fast calculator. All those fancy language models are spitting out ones and zeros that look like “words” with “meaning” and “emotion” to us. It takes people to give ‘em life.

Yes, it is us who are giving emotional energy to AI. For example, a wonderful documentary about Joseph Weizenbaum, called Plug and Pray, talks about Eliza, the first “chatbot” that he coded, and how it elicited emotional reactions out of people to the extent that his own secretary asked Weizenbaum to leave the room so that she could have “privacy” “communing” with the chatbot. Of course, the chatbot didn’t care about her or their conversation—nor did it have feelings in the way a human being has feelings. But she—a human being with a soul—was giving “meaning” to the algorithm’s responses, and she was giving it “life.”

When people give meaning to AI, an artificial spirit is being created, coded with whatever people give it. Once created, it may take up a life of its own.

Plus, of course, AI can be coded with an intention of influencing people in a particular way. This adds both to the traditional “vanilla” propaganda—and to the automated process of generating energy patterns that suit the interests of those who seek control.

Then there is another aspect. Geometric patterns are one of the ways to give birth to thought forms, which I believe is a neutral quality of the God-created universe. It is how God created this world. It’s one of the mysteries. It can be used for healing or for control.

Which is to say, streams of ones and zeros used in computer operations form geometrical patterns, so they generate something that can be potentially defined as spiritual noise. To the best of my understanding as of this second, is a lot of noise of this kind is floating around, potentially contributing to the overall confusion and pollution in the world.

Conclusion

The transhumanist agenda goes beyond the abundantly discussed surveillance and bodily control. (On my end, I have been humbly researching and writing about the surveillance and bodily control aspects since at least 2014: here, here, here, here, here, here, and here. I have now moved on to a deeper understanding because I feel that the point of all this is to fight back, and we have a much better chance of fighting back by taking back our spiritual power.)

Their goal, the way I see it, is to build an automated spiritual factory in which the process of subjugating people’s soul sovereignty is put on a conveyor belt.

Under this vision (that will not work), individual people would feed their sacred creative energy to AI, and turn AI into a massive, living artificial spirit that—through their faith and fear—would take over their sovereign bodies and souls.

The idea of trying to make people “possessed” by energies that are not good for them is not new. The method is not new. The mining operation is not new. Automation is new.

I say, it’s time to take back our God-given spiritual power.

We are not anyone’s factories.

We are not anyone’s cannon meat.

We are not anyone’s fools.

We are free beings who have chosen to be in this world at this challenging time in order to come up with a medicine to heal ourselves and our entire human race.

I love you. We have work to do.

