Antibacterial Soap Products Recalled Due to Serious ... Bacterial Contamination
DermaRite Industries antimicrobial soaps recalled over potential "life-threatening infections," no less
I am posting this both as an alert and as a philosophical oxymoron. It looks like several DermaRite Industries antimicrobial soaps are being recalled due to being contaminated with a potentially resistant bacteria complex called Burkholderia cepacia.
It so happens that this bacteria complex is used in “precision ferm…