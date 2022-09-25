Amid Censorship and Conflict, We Stand Straight
The news in this collection is not so great but the big picture is still the same. In all this mess, there is meaning and an opportunity to remember who we really are.
This story is about mostly unpleasant things, and the bird is here for perspective and as a reminder that we are free.
#1 The ugly, totalitarian beast of censorship
Here is a lawyer’s take on how the state and big companies work together to suppress dissenting opinions. Question: Are we living in a democracy? Answer: N…