American kids in the 1930s. Image by childrenstheater.org

I am writing this story on a Halloween weekend in New York. It hurts me to say that good American people have been had very badly, and the having began a very long time ago. (Tessa, why are you still in New York? Well, for one, several people who are dear to my heart live here. And besides, due to health, I cannot currently drive, so I need to be in a city with reliable public transport, so for now at least, I am here.)

But let’s go back to the loud and smelly streets of New York on a Halloween night. On a night like this, the deceit from a very long time ago becomes more apparent and more painful to observe. Good American people—spiritual beings, eternal souls—have been sold to the rats, corrupted, made shallow and flaky like flowers in the wind. Loud laughter. Sexy skirts. Empty eyes. Crying souls. And because we are here on this Earth on a journey from Heaven—a journey that is all about love—this synthetic distraction from love and aliveness may be mourned one day.

Wait … but what do the Halloween vibes in New York have to do with the sin of being poor? It is this. We, the good people of America (even this humble immigrant) have been residing in a simulation of another kind, inside a marketing brochure! The simulation was created by the people who like to sit on top and who never cared about us or about our Ancestors back home, including if we have Eurasian blood. I care about the truth. I care!

The powerful ones upstairs never wished for we the people to be free —or to have stuff. It’s always been a marketing brochure for the ones who mostly don’t remember their roots, while “owe nothing and shut up” has always been the intended lot for the common people of all bloods, except for the damaged individuals’ who want to sit on top and who don’t care about anyone at all.

Without a doubt, in America, there have been immigrants’ stories of resilience and success. Those individual stories of resilience and success do matter greatly to the individuals who lived them—but they add nothing to the advertised but fictional intention of the people at the top to “liberate.” Exactly nothing. Zero. And the power—and land—grab of today is by design.

A lot of divisive noise is being thrown at us 24/7. That, too, is by design. We’re wasting our sacred breath from Heaven on television noise—while our Ancestors are waiting to be seen and remembered as they really were. They matter. Many were abused. Speaking for myself, aside from the fact that I am a first generation immigrant here, it screams inside me to say that, yes, my Russian and other European Ancestors were abused. They matter. They are family. They are sacred. And in order for us to liberate ourselves, we need to know the truth.

I found a very interesting interview by Joanna Brooks in which she speaks about her English Ancestors (she is more known for her Mormon views but here I am focused on her research into early British immigrants to America and how their story went, according to her research).

English migrants in Virginia had good reason not to feel grateful. Most came unfree, pushed out of England by economic forces that privatized shared pastures and farmlands and pushed up the prices of basic necessities. By the 17th century, more than half of the English peasantry was landless. The price of food shot up 600 percent, and firewood by 1,500 percent. Many peasants who were pushed off their homelands built makeshift settlements in the forests, earning reputations as criminals and thieves. Others moved to the cities, and when the cities proved no kinder, they signed contracts promising seven years of hard labor in exchange for the price of passage to the Americas, and were boarded onto boats. A trip to Virginia cost Frethorne and others like him six months salary and took about 10 weeks. One quarter to one half of new arrivals to Virginia and the Carolinas died within one year due to diseases like dysentery, typhoid, and malaria. Others succumbed to the strain of hard labor in a new climate and a strange place—an adjustment process the English described as “seasoning.” Only 7 percent of indentures claimed the land that they had been promised. Most of these common English migrants did not read or write, so vivid and revealing letters like Frethorne’s are rare. But in the research for my book Why We Left: Songs and Stories from America’s First Immigrants, I learned how English migrants viewed their situation through the songs they sang about the voyage across the Atlantic Ocean. Those songs survived hundreds of years by word of mouth before they were written down in the 20th century. These were not songs of thankfulness—not by a long shot. They were ballads full of ghastly scenes of the rejection, betrayal, cruelty, murder, and environmental ruin that had driven them out of England -- and of the seductive but false promises that drew them to America. These 17th-century songs planted the seeds for a new American genre of murder and hard luck ballads that was later picked up and advanced by singers like Johnny Cash, whose ancestors, like mine, were among those early hard luck migrants from England to America.

(SOURCE)

And here is more. If you hold modern conservative views, you may get somewhat irritated by some cadences of the language used in the below conversation—but I think the story is well told and well worth listening to.

Oh, SNAP

Let us now take an honest look at the much talked about freeze on SNAP (that is semi-reversed, for now). It is not a money event! It is a public-stirring event, a conflict-creating event, an agonizing and antagonizing event. It is a part of the plan of the so called deep state to divide, to hurt, to incite, to make the people who are okay for now judge those who aren’t okay at all—while making millions of Americans feel abandoned, desperate, alone, unloved—pushing some of them into a war mentality, into a zone where survival requires war, and anything goes. It’s like building a pile of dynamite. The idea is to drive some people to the point of desperation—using financial stress and negative magic—and then some fake undercover scoundrel could drop a match, and … That is what it is really about.

Plus, of course, this stressful limbo is perfect for the vampiric mining of the energy of dejection and anxiety, which is literal food to the predators running the mob of the deep state—and yes, it is a mob of vampires. (What is our shield? Our shields are compassion, courage, and love.)

The ones at the top are assessing the situation in real time, and depending on how things go, they could also drum up the turmoil, yank the citizen’s expectations back and forth a bit more by using the “left” and “right” talking points--and then restore the “benefits” securely—tied to some kind of a non-CBDC-CBDC (that SNAP kind of already is), beefed up biometric surveillance, and so on—and make the tired people grateful for that. Either way, it is not a money event, it’s an act of energy mining and a part of the deep state psyop.

Oh, and, in my own life, I never used SNAP, even during the times when I was starving and terrified. But I know some people who use it, and I know this turmoil is taking a toll on them. And I also know that this is an intentional effort to drive us all bananas in various ways.

Cui Bono?

Some blame Trump.

I believe that the President is more of an effigy who is used by the deep state to put one half of the country to deep intellectual slumber while making the other half of the country writhe in deep emotional pain. He plays the role of the source of this SNAP turmoil, just like Biden played the role of the source of vaccine mandates. Me, I am way too jaded to believe that either one of these two gentlemen have much say. On a side note, here is an interview from another time.

Controversially or not, I am of the opinion that he has been deeply abused—including when he was a child, which is obviously not his fault but the way his circles are run.

He sincerely does not relate to the poor, however, and so he is perfect for this particular role. His demeanor is perfect for making one half of the country writhe in pain while making the other half feel like winners (in a mirage). That is how it’s done. Good cop, bad cop, right hand slap, left hand slap, public frenzy, a new insult every day—however, the left and the right hands are merely different sides of the central intelligence man-eating machine.

Spiritual questions

People like to throw around the word “satanic” a lot these days, describing different things they don’t like. What does the word mean? What kind of energy is satanic? The proverbial devil is a punisher. It’s an energy of unlove. It accuses. It does not praise. It perceives you not as an eternal being with a beautiful soul but as dirty vermin, unworthy, suspicious, a sinner, a crime in the making—and it wants you to pay for your sins.

It’s an energy that could be saying, “You are a grandma killer if you don’t get the vaccine.” It could also be saying, “You are poor and struggling, you moron, you lazy, you untouchable, there is clearly something wrong with you if you cannot figure it out! You deserve to be taught a lesson in order to be a better person, and I am going to teach that lesson to you!”

That’s the energy of the satanic. The judgement. The unlove. It’s the energy of teaching the person a lesson while they are down. In our society, parents are often tricked to be part-time devils to their children (“tough love”), but it’s another conversation for another time. We are talking about the American sin of poverty at this time.

The Matrix

In today’s America, most people already live in the Matrix where they are not even really in their bodies—where they are using their brains like VR sets to feed and maintain the controllers’ mirage—following the VR script, letting their energy be mined, while their souls are crying for life.

What I am saying here is not metaphorical. It’s a literal description of energy mining that is happening in broad daylight on a massive scale. That is what our society was built to be, it’s a virtual prison. That is the virtual prison that we live in, the marketing brochure notwithstanding. That is the virtual prison that we were born to dissemble—so that we and our children can be real and free. Yes, it is there—but it is not there for us to suffer forever, it is there to make our slavery visible to us and compel us to fight for our right to be who we really are. Free.

In the meanwhile, many people are hurting. Let us not forget the heartbreaking fact that many, many people in today’s America are also physically unwell, and they struggle, and they paste a resilient face onto their struggles, and work even though they can’t work.

We are living inside a giant energy-mining operation. That is what the freezing of SNAP—and many other things—are about.

Those upstairs are after people’s souls. They want to mine the souls just like they mine the land. Those upstairs work intentionally to create conditions and feelings that keep human beings down on a massive scale because when we human beings are down, we may not have the clarity to think like warriors and liberate ourselves. Yes, drugged slaves is what the folks upstairs want from us, even though we are not their slaves at all. (And so they will fail.)

Two moral stories

I am a Soviet expat who has lived most of my adult life in the USA. I’ve observed two polar opposite takes on poverty, wealth, and sin.

Back in Russia, we were taught to be proud of being poor. It was perfectly normal, if not noble, to be poor. The discomfort that came with it was about the actual lack of needed stuff but not about the moral downfall of being poor. When I was a kid, people constantly borrowed matches, milk, salt, and other things like that from each other. When I was a kid, it was still okay for a relative to show up unannounced and declare that they were staying with you for an indefinite time. This has probably changed since—but it used to be this way before.

In America, the way I saw it through my immigrant eyes. it’s the other way around. Here, there is judgement. Here, they say that if you are a good, hard-working woman or man, you’ll succeed. On the contrary, if you are poor, it means that you are lazy, and there is something morally wrong with you.

In the USSR, many problems notwithstanding, there was no anxiety associated with losing one’s home.

Over here, it’s a sword that is hanging over the heads of many people, and many are one paycheck away from going homeless, and so people work for the rent, and they don’t have much energy left to think controversial thoughts.

In both cases, the people running the show end up directing the energy of the community (family, colleagues, friends) to keep everyone in the community down.

My story

I remember arriving in America and feeling amazed by just how easy life was here. It was of course, a long time ago—many things have changed since, and life is no longer “easy” here.

I remember how on my very first subway ride from the airport, I encountered a beggar—and in a state of total surprise and shock, I, a poor Soviet kid, gave a whole US dollar to that rich American man. I couldn’t quite wrap my mind around that fact but he was asking for money, so he was clearly needing it, and I am human, so I gave him a dollar out of the limited pile of money I had on me, while scratching my Soviet head.

While here, with some help from friends, I quickly got myself on a normal, successful track. I went to school, studied day and night, lived poor, dealt with visa suspense (which is very heavy actually because you never know if they’ll let you stay or make you go), did really well at school, and upon graduation was offered a very good job (and the papers, and all the things that a driven foreign kid would want from their first U.S. job). At the time, I was really trying to fit in and be like everyone else. Back home, I was an outsider, a weird artistic kid. There was that dream in me to prove to the world that I was NORMAL and that I could be successful the way they define success. I was in America! It was the place to do it! I was on top of my world.

But around that same time, I met my future abusive ex, which changed the course of my life. A couple of years later, in an effort to silence me and make sure that I never get a chance to expose his abuse (which I was not even planning to do, I just wanted to live in peace), he slandered me and set me up to go to jail. That was a rude awakening. It spoiled my “American dream.” I could no longer dream about this because I had seen the face of the machine, and I could not unsee the face of the machine.

Again, the Spirit watched out for me. It ended well. My friends stood up for me—they really fought for me, supported me, even visited me in another state—and I walked out innocent and free.

But something was broken. I went back to my original job, people loved and appreciated me there, but I no longer believed the dream.

I got back to music.

I moved to New York.

I started a business, it became somewhat successful, and then one day, I was driving, and another car drove into mine, in my lane. For a head-on collision, it was mild but it took me at least a year to recover, and at that time, I became so poor that I had to sustain myself on four bodega bananas for a dollar for quite some time. I remember, one time, I was at the bodega to buy my daily bananas, and there was a beggar there. I felt bad for him and gave him one of my daily bananas, to which he said, “I don’t want a banana! I already had a banana today!” I was mad and in my head, I thought a few unkind thoughts about his assumptions but said nothing out loud because by then, I knew that the color of my skin made some people believe that I was “privileged” compared to them, and I was tired and hungry, and I didn’t want to make myself any more sorry for myself by telling him that I had offered him one fourth of my daily meal. (But Tessa, why didn’t you sue the other car? In the retrospect it would have probably been a great idea, and the first thing a normal American would do. Perhaps, I didn’t have to suffer poverty at all but I grew up in a different culture, it was not my first thought, and I was tired and hurting. Dealing with lawyers requires a particular mindset, and I was not in that mindset. Somebody actually tried to make that happen for me but they let me down, and I let it go.)

I eventually recovered. Then I had a streak of better luck and landed a few decent consultant gigs, in addition to my music that I loved and did seriously but it was not paying for itself too well. Then I lost those gigs because the companies fell apart. By then, I was writing dissident stories while Russian, and getting decent consultant gigs got harder, I was hustling and making do.

Then 2020 happened, my 2020 essay went viral, I had the honor of receiving some prominence on the scene. Mid-COVID, I got an eager offer from a very dear friend of many years to do an extremely lucrative gig that would go precisely against what I write about on my Substack. I declined.

And then I became increasingly sick, warring with the deep state, fighting for my life. Which brings us to now. I am still figuring out how to live that “American dream” while both Russian and awake. :-)

But no matter what, I am free.

The End

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate

Disclaimer

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

Opinions and viewpoints presented by my podcast guests are their own and may not represent the opinion of this author or publication. Publication of opinions is intended for educational and philosophical purposes only.

Any opinions about any third party expressed or published on my Substack or on any other platform or media in relation to my work, religions or other expression, or social exchanges, are strictly subjective opinions and spiritual /religious explorations that are intended to be used as such.

Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don’t rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.