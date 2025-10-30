Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The game is rigged The path is tricked The love is charmed The guards are armed But I am free I am of the stars I look above My blood is love I look inside My flesh is light They try to soil But they can't spoil They set the traps They armed the guards They beat the guards, Then they armed the guards But I am free I've always been The guards dissolve Hands off, machine! Our home is light We are of the stars We look above, Our breath is love

Photo by Elina Emurlaeva on Unsplash

Swimming with Zombies: How To Protect Your Heart Tessa Lena · August 31, 2023 In the past three years, there has been a lot of pain distributed to the people by the maniacs in high chairs. There has been even more pain that enchanted people did to each other out of foolishness, arrogance, and fear. And so this story is about hard times, dealing with betrayal, and how I personally stay upbeat (no… Read full story

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate

Disclaimer

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

Opinions and viewpoints presented by my podcast guests are their own and may not represent the opinion of this author or publication. Publication of opinions is intended for educational and philosophical purposes only.

Any opinions about any third party expressed or published on my Substack or on any other platform or media in relation to my work, religions or other expression, or social exchanges, are strictly subjective opinions and spiritual /religious explorations that are intended to be used as such.

Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don’t rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.