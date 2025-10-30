Tessa Fights Robots

Raphael
Great poetry Tessa!

The nature of life is to be peaceful

The mind that knows no peace has forgotten

yet peace has not left it

All that is not peace is inconsequential

and cannot harm your being anymore

than a storm can harm the sea

Al
The conditions of a solitary bird are five:

The first, that it flies to the highest point;

The second, that it does not suffer for company,

not even of its own kind;

The third, that it aims its beak to the skies;

The fourth, that it does not have a definite color;

The fifth, that it sings very softly.

~ San Juan de la Cruz, Sayings of Light and Love

“That life is worth living is the most necessary of assumptions, and were it not assumed, the most impossible of conclusions.” ― George Santayana

