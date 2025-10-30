A Song of the Survivor
This poem just wrote itself. It's about all of us, and for all of us free people.
The game is rigged The path is tricked The love is charmed The guards are armed But I am free I am of the stars I look above My blood is love I look inside My flesh is light They try to soil But they can't spoil They set the traps They armed the guards They beat the guards, Then they armed the guards But I am free I've always been The guards dissolve Hands off, machine! Our home is light We are of the stars We look above, Our breath is love
Great poetry Tessa!
The nature of life is to be peaceful
The mind that knows no peace has forgotten
yet peace has not left it
All that is not peace is inconsequential
and cannot harm your being anymore
than a storm can harm the sea
The conditions of a solitary bird are five:
The first, that it flies to the highest point;
The second, that it does not suffer for company,
not even of its own kind;
The third, that it aims its beak to the skies;
The fourth, that it does not have a definite color;
The fifth, that it sings very softly.
~ San Juan de la Cruz, Sayings of Light and Love
“That life is worth living is the most necessary of assumptions, and were it not assumed, the most impossible of conclusions.” ― George Santayana