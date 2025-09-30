Photo by Oleg Sotnikov on Unsplash

I was thinking about the years preceding “COVID,” and an illuminating memory showed up in my mind. I believe it’s a good illustration of how the Uniparty works in unison to keep us all down.

Prior to “COVID,” I was nominally on the “left.” (Here is my account of becoming politically homeless that I wrote in 2020). Building up to 2020, there was an increasing amount of “doom” predictions coming from the “left.” The predictions were saying that due to climate change, many of the foods that we Americans were taking for granted, were going to become expensive and rare (coffee, chocolate, avocados, etc.) They were also saying that meat was a major contributor to climate change—of course—and for that reason, it would become a lot less accessible, too. (At the time, the recommended solution was Beyond-type surrogates, ze bugz didn’t dare enter the stage yet.)

Sensing a rat in how all this “climate change” business was presented, I thought, “Nah, they are just fear mongering! And in any case, unlike my Soviet compatriots, your average American citizen is used to having stuff, and if “they” try to take the citizens’ stuff away, there is gonna be a revolt! The entire country will rise, demanding access to stuff! The aspiring masters simply won’t be able to pull this off!”

Well, fast-forward to now, and … lookie, lookie … even the simplest imported items (edible or inedible ones) cost an arm and a leg, so does any remotely natural or unpoisoneed food, so do medicinal herbs (so convenient for the Big Pharma branch of the deep state!)—and while the “left” is habitually blaming the materialization of their predictions on “climate change,” the “left” is not even in power now!

All of this is happening under a “Republican” rule and the rule of Savior of the Deep State Trump! And by “all of this” I mean an obscene artificial manipulation of markets, economic measures handing giant amounts of chocolate cakes to the members of the “in” club, a war on farmers and the people who have an ambition to eat normal food, the “soft push” toward the open G gates of the digital concentration camp—you know, all the “great reset” stuff that we’ve been shaking our fists in the air about all this time!

All of this has as much to do with “America First” as it has to do with “climate change.” This is simply a coordinated and brutal policy of pricing (and poisoning) people out of life in multiple ways so that the citizens are so preoccupied with physical and economic survival that they have no spare energy to walk up straight, let alone push back in an effective way.

I am saying this for the sake of keeping honest. Good situational awareness has the power to save lives! However, thinking clearly does not mean being scared. Fear serves no one. It is just another poison. There may very well be an ambition to re-enslave the majority of Earth’s population on an automated, industrial scale—but it does not change the fact that we all walk under God. We have access to our internal power. We have access to our ancestral wisdom. We have access to prayer, and now is a very good time to pray in a positive, healing, protective way.

We are in a time of an immense energetic shift.

We are in a time of awakening, of remembering our roots, of reconnecting with our soul wisdom and soul power.

The need to reconnect is the real reason for all this pressure, the way I see things. The psychopaths—who are of course completely responsible for their individual choices no matter what trauma led them to choose theft—are none the less nothing but symbols of our need to reconnect with the power that we have inside.

Each of us has the power figure out what’s best for us in our own place.

There is great joy and great freedom in using that power.

Each of us has it. None of us would be here if we weren’t up to the job.

Let us think very clearly and dance in power.

Let us do it now, and do it all the time.

We have been lied to for a long time that we were free—when we were not free— and now, through all this insanity, we are finally remembering what it feels like to be really, really, really, really free.

You are completely free.

I am completely free.

We are the ones who decide what we want, not the hypnotic box of lies and fear.

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate

Share

Disclaimer

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

Opinions and viewpoints presented by my podcast guests are their own and may not represent the opinion of this author or publication. Publication of opinions is intended for educational and philosophical purposes only.

Any opinions about any third party expressed or published on my Substack or on any other platform or media in relation to my work, religions or other expression, or social exchanges, are strictly subjective opinions and spiritual /religious explorations that are intended to be used as such.

Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don’t rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.