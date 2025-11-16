Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Stone's avatar
John Stone
18h

Hope you get let out soon

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tessa Lena
jay's avatar
jay
7h

you are soliciting donations. The only way I'm willing to help you calls for the mail. I don't guess you want to publish the address of the place that somebody just vandalized, do you have a p.o. box?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tessa Lena and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tessa Lena
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture