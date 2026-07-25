Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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polistra's avatar
polistra
1d

I wouldn't be surprised if "Claude" is deciding who belongs together and who needs to be separated! He seems to be in charge here now.

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7 replies by Tessa Lena and others
Dragon Lover's avatar
Dragon Lover
1d

Interesting. It's been subscribing me to substacks to which I did NOT subscribe.

AI is a fecal mess.

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