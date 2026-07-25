In the past few days, I started noticing that Substack was unsubscribing me from some of my favorite authors, and I don’t know why.

I did not have a reason to double-check my subscriptions, I thought, maybe people were busy and were not posting as much—I was certainly in my own world as you know—but I noticed that the algorithm was asking me to subscribe to the people to whom I had already subscribed, so I went to investigate and, OMG!

I had no idea that I had been somehow unsubscribed from them!

I am fixing it, in the meanwhile, if you saw that I unsubscribed and you were wondering why, please just reach out. I was probably blissfully unaware.

🙏💛

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. Thank you from my heart for your support!

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