Remember the notorious video of a 2016 panel on genetic engineering of humans that was going around a couple of years ago? Remember the bit where the panelists talked about making people allergic to meat to “fight climate change”? There was a specific mention of the lone star tick.

If the video doesn’t open at 4935s, please click this link.)

ALSO please check out my article from two years ago where I featured this talk and provided additional info on the panelists involved.

Well, it didn’t take long!

NBC News:

A 47-year-old airline pilot from New Jersey is the first person known to have died from alpha-gal syndrome, a red meat allergy caused by a tick bite. Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine publicly reported the cause of death Wednesday after months of investigation. Their findings were published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. According to the researchers, the man started feeling sick four hours after consuming a hamburger at a barbecue in September 2024. When he returned home, he was well enough to mow the lawn and read the paper. But shortly after 7:30 p.m. that day, the man’s son found him unconscious on the bathroom floor with vomit around him. An autopsy ruled that his death was sudden and unexplained. Two weeks earlier, the man had become ill after eating a steak dinner on a camping trip with his wife and children. The researchers said he woke up at 2 a.m. with severe diarrhea, vomiting and stomach pain, and later told one of his sons that he thought he was going to die. However, he and his wife were uncertain of what had happened, so they decided not to consult a doctor. “The tragedy is that they didn’t think of that episode as anaphylaxis, and therefore didn’t connect it to the beef at the time,” said Dr. Thomas Platts-Mills, an allergist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine who discovered alpha-gal syndrome and diagnosed the New Jersey man’s case. Platts-Mills said he first learned of the man’s death in February from Dr. Erin McFeely, a New Jersey-based pediatrician and co-author of the new paper. McFeely and the New Jersey pilot had daughters in the same ballet class, he said. “Erin McFeely and the wife discussed what had happened,” Platts-Mills said. “The two of them, talking, put it together and said, ‘Could this be that red meat thing?’” Once he was connected with the man’s wife, Platts-Mills arranged for blood testing. A blood sample in April indicated that the man had experienced an allergic reaction, which didn’t show up on his autopsy.

(SOURCE)

What actually happened, and whether a meat allergy was the cause of his passing, we may never know. But this news story is sure getting a lot of play in the news!

Whatever happened, God bless his soul.

