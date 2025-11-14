Tessa Fights Robots

Al
15h

People are going vegan on Martha's Vineyard because of this issue. A dozen stories. WTF is the Lone Star tick carrying alpha gal syndrome doing on the Vineyard? The crawl stroke? It's so obviously yet another bioweapon delivery vector from Fort Detriment (Detrick), like tick-borne Lyme disease, to usher in the era of bugburgers, and the planetwide depop Holodomor.

https://metallicman.com/the-shocking-2025-deagel-forecast-and-remote-viewing-the-future/

https://metallicman.com/2025-deagel-forecast-casualty-figures/

Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?

};^D

Pepper Jackson
14h

Those Lone Star ticks have definitely been weaponized. After we moved to NW Arkansas five years ago, our next-door neighbors told us their cat had died from bobcat fever. They said It is caused by the Lone Star tick, so we should be aware. Then my niece, who lives nearby, said her cat had died of bobcat fever too. So every year, from May to September, we check our two cats every day and pull off Lone Star ticks all the time. It's very nerve-wracking!

